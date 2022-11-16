ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Lil Roc
3d ago

Most residents that live in Newark,won't be able to afford these apartments. They are being advertised for someone else 🤔

jerseydigs.com

Hoboken Approves Development at 706 Madison Street

A large parking lot in the middle of a Hoboken block is slated to be redeveloped into a residential complex with larger living spaces and some flood mitigation measures for the neighborhood. During their October 6 meeting, Hoboken’s planning board green lit a plan to revitalize several continuous properties at...
HOBOKEN, NJ
paramuspost.com

The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office

HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
HACKENSACK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

The Arts Brings Residents and Tourists to Play and Chill in Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) non-profit unique business model in which community development meets the arts, culture, and wellness succeeds in attracting potential residents back to the neighborhood to live and play. LPCCD thoughtfully plans, designs and builds a comprehensive art and cultural district in the Lincoln Park neighborhood appealing to residents and visitors alike.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Grants Kushner Five-Year Extension on 30 Journal Square Tower

One of the most prominent real estate projects from Kushner Companies is still in the pipeline but a letter to Jersey City officials indicates that construction on the development won’t be starting anytime soon. During their November 15 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board granted a five-year extension for approvals...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark’s Industrial Past is Vanishing, but the Dietze Building Gets New Life

A Victorian-era brick factory in the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, currently home to an artist colony and a co-working space, could be converted into a 12-unit mixed-use building. The longstanding plan — which was delayed due to concerns about lead exposure — was approved by the central planning board last week.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M

The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
ELIZABETH, NJ
CBS New York

Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
HILLSIDE, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Announces New Public Housing for First Time In 4 Decades

Photo Credit: Google Maps Mayor Fulop, Assemblyman Mukherji & JCHA Announce the Addition of Brand-New Public Housing in Jersey City for the First Time in 40 Years. Acquisition will Convert Bergen-Lafayette Building into 100% JCHA Affordable Units. Expanding Affordability with Latest Efforts to Add Quality Affordable Housing Opportunities for Low-income...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening

BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
Shore News Network

Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

