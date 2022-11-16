Read full article on original website
Lil Roc
3d ago
Most residents that live in Newark,won't be able to afford these apartments. They are being advertised for someone else 🤔
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other OffensesMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
jerseydigs.com
Hoboken Approves Development at 706 Madison Street
A large parking lot in the middle of a Hoboken block is slated to be redeveloped into a residential complex with larger living spaces and some flood mitigation measures for the neighborhood. During their October 6 meeting, Hoboken’s planning board green lit a plan to revitalize several continuous properties at...
paramuspost.com
The Jefferson in Hackensack Welcomes First Move-Ins, Debuts Leasing Office
HACKENSACK, N.J. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Garden Communities has welcomed the first residents to The Jefferson in Uptown Hackensack. The on-site leasing and management office is now open and meeting prospects and residents in person seven days a week. The highly amenitized, luxury rental community has seen strong leasing...
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
Tenants demand better security after man tries to set Newark complex on fire
Tenant Ed Pittman says there is a lack of security, especially at a back door to the building.
thepositivecommunity.com
The Arts Brings Residents and Tourists to Play and Chill in Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) non-profit unique business model in which community development meets the arts, culture, and wellness succeeds in attracting potential residents back to the neighborhood to live and play. LPCCD thoughtfully plans, designs and builds a comprehensive art and cultural district in the Lincoln Park neighborhood appealing to residents and visitors alike.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Grants Kushner Five-Year Extension on 30 Journal Square Tower
One of the most prominent real estate projects from Kushner Companies is still in the pipeline but a letter to Jersey City officials indicates that construction on the development won’t be starting anytime soon. During their November 15 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board granted a five-year extension for approvals...
jerseydigs.com
Newark’s Industrial Past is Vanishing, but the Dietze Building Gets New Life
A Victorian-era brick factory in the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, currently home to an artist colony and a co-working space, could be converted into a 12-unit mixed-use building. The longstanding plan — which was delayed due to concerns about lead exposure — was approved by the central planning board last week.
jerseydigs.com
Historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth Sells for $6.2M
The historic Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth, Union County, New Jersey, was recently sold for $6,200,000. Located at 323 North Broad Street, the property is a high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space. The ten-story tower was built in 1927 as a premier banquet hall and hotel tower before being converted into subsidized housing and retail space in the 1990s.
Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
3 SENIORS DEAD IN NJ HOUSE FIRE: 2 women and 1 man killed, cause of blaze unknown
The Clifton Fire Department and Clifton Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton.
Nutley man arrested in North Bergen traffic stop; 2 guns recovered
An Essex County man was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gang Task Force after two handguns and high-capacity magazines were recovered in a traffic stop in North Bergen, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Mark Peralta, 27, of Nutley, was charged with two counts of possession of...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Announces New Public Housing for First Time In 4 Decades
Photo Credit: Google Maps Mayor Fulop, Assemblyman Mukherji & JCHA Announce the Addition of Brand-New Public Housing in Jersey City for the First Time in 40 Years. Acquisition will Convert Bergen-Lafayette Building into 100% JCHA Affordable Units. Expanding Affordability with Latest Efforts to Add Quality Affordable Housing Opportunities for Low-income...
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
