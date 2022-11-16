Griswold volleyball lost the state semifinal Tuesday. Here's what players said.

NEW LONDON - You could call it a case of Murphy's Law for the Griswold girls volleyball team.

Anything that could go wrong for the Wolverines in their quest to make the Class S state championship Tuesday did go wrong, largely to the play of East Hampton's three Murphy sisters, 5-foot-11 twins Jenna and Jordan, and younger sister Amber.

In a five-set match of drastic swings, the Murphys powered the fourth-seeded Bellringers early and late enroute to a 3-2 semifinal win by scores of 25-15, 24-26, 25-27, 25-22 and 15-6 at New London High School.

The Bellringers (19-2) dominated the first and fifth sets thanks to the Murphy's controlling net action.

Griswold (23-2), which was bidding to make its second state final appearance, seemingly took control of the match by taking a 2-1 lead and then jumping to edges of 13-7, 16-11 and 17-14 in the fourth set.

East Hampton, however, scored six straight to lead for good, 20-17. Griswold never recovered, falling behind 6-0 in the deciding fifth set.

"We should have closed it out in the fourth set," Griswold coach Jamie Bruno said. "We had leads but then weren't quite as aggressive and confident. We let them chip away and come back on us."

East Hampton will meet Shoreline Conference rival Hale-Ray in Saturday's final at East Haven High School. The No. 2 Noises (21-1) defeated Coginchaug, 3-1, in the other semifinal.

Dominant surges

East Hampton overpowered Griswold at the net in the first and fifth sets. The Bellringers opened with a 12-3 lead in game one. Griswold fell behind 6-0 and later 12-3 in the fifth and deciding set.

"Any time you get in a fifth set and fall behind, the pressure increases," Bruno said.

East Hampton coach Molly Grabowski was thrilled her team regained its first-set form.

"We were in a lull for a while," Grabowski said. "Dominating the first set gave us a feeling that we could do it. Our net play has been good all year and came before it was too late. The Murphys are fantastic. They combine for over 10 kills a match."

So close, yet so far

Griswold prevailed in the second and third sets and led for much of the fourth thanks to some strong blocking and hitting at the net by Makayla Neilson, Kierra Neilson in the middle, and Gretta Dombkowski and Abby Matheson on the outside.

Also, as usual, the setting of senior Kuranda Ruggiero was spot on.

Despite letting the fourth-set lead slip away, the Wolverines looked on the bright side.

"This is not the way I wanted to end my career," said Ruggiero, a certain All-State setter who received an offer to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. "We had a great season although it was tough to end it this way."

By the numbers

Griswold's statistics against East Hampton included:

Kuranda Ruggiero with 48 assists, 17 digs, and two kills.

Emily Aviles with 32 digs.

Gretta Dombkowski with 16 digs, 10 kills, and two aces

Abby Matheson with 16 kills, four digs, and one ace.

They said it

Bruno was disappointed at the result but proud of his team.

"To go undefeated in the regular season, it was one of the best teams I've ever coached," he said. "Overall, it was a great season with a great group of girls."

Griswold last made the Class S final in 2002, losing to Morgan 3-1 in its only championship appearance. The Wolverines return a solid nucleus next season.

This will be East Hampton's first final. Hale Ray will be making its fifth finals appearance. The Noises lost to Lyman Memorial in 2016 and 2019, and Stamford Catholic in 1985. Hale Ray won the Class S title in 1982.