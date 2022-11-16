Cleveland Guardians Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Cleveland Guardians have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Guardians have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Cleveland Guardians added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo and Tim Herrin. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
To make room on their 40-man roster, the Guardians designated Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment.
The Guardians also traded Carlos Vargas to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Ross Caver, and Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies for Juan Brito. Brito was also added to the 40-man roster.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Guardians have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Guardians have listed on their website .
Pitchers
Shane Bieber
Joey Cantillo
Aaron Civale
Emmanuel Clase
Xzavion Curry
Enyel De Los Santos
Hunter Gaddis
Sam Hentges
Tim Herrin
James Karinchak
Triston McKenzie
Eli Morgan
Cody Morris
Konnor Pilkington
Zach Plesac
Cal Quantrill
Nick Sandlin
Trevor Stephan
Catchers
Bryan Lavastida
Luke Maile
Bo Naylor
Infielders
Gabriel Arias
Juan Brito
Tyler Freeman
Andres Gimenez
Angel Martinez
Owen Miller
Josh Naylor
Jhonkensy Noel
Jose Ramirez
Brayan Rocchio
Amed Rosario
Jose Tena
Outfielders
Will Benson
Will Brennan
Oscar Gonzalez
Steven Kwan
Richie Palacios
Myles Straw
George Valera
