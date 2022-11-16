ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Guardians have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Guardians have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Cleveland Guardians added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Angel Martinez, Joey Cantillo and Tim Herrin. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Guardians designated Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment.

The Guardians also traded Carlos Vargas to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Ross Caver, and Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies for Juan Brito. Brito was also added to the 40-man roster.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Guardians have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Guardians have listed on their website .

Pitchers

Shane Bieber

Joey Cantillo

Aaron Civale

Emmanuel Clase

Xzavion Curry

Enyel De Los Santos

Hunter Gaddis

Sam Hentges

Tim Herrin

James Karinchak

Triston McKenzie

Eli Morgan

Cody Morris

Konnor Pilkington

Zach Plesac

Cal Quantrill

Nick Sandlin

Trevor Stephan

Catchers

Bryan Lavastida

Luke Maile

Bo Naylor

Infielders

Gabriel Arias

Juan Brito

Tyler Freeman

Andres Gimenez

Angel Martinez

Owen Miller

Josh Naylor

Jhonkensy Noel

Jose Ramirez

Brayan Rocchio

Amed Rosario

Jose Tena

Outfielders

Will Benson

Will Brennan

Oscar Gonzalez

Steven Kwan

Richie Palacios

Myles Straw

George Valera

New York, NY
