Eliot, ME

Gordon Carlisle celebrates 40 years on Seacoast with Open Studio

By Special to Seacoastonline
 3 days ago
Join Eliot artist Gordon Carlisle Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 for an open studio celebrating his 40 years on the Seacoast. Due to the pandemic, this popular yearly event had to be twice postponed. But Carlisle never stopped working. This will be a chance for you to see what he's been up to since 2019.

“I always enjoyed connecting with folks at the Button Factory Open House when I was there,” Carlisle said. “And that good feeling just continued as I started hosting them here in Eliot. Drop by! I’d love to see you and share the new work I’ve been creating.”

Known for his humor as well as artistic prowess, his open studio will showcase a wide variety of artwork. Featured will be oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, his ever-popular collages and re-purposed Paint-By-Number paintings and prints. All will be priced to sell.

His Paint-By-Number reworkings are featured in the recently released Ten Piscataqua Painters, and his illustrations grace the cover and interior of Bob Lister's The Adventures of Bobby and Jimmy, hot off the press. Both of these books will be on display as well as photographs and mock-ups of three Percent for Art commissions he's recently completed for courthouses in Maine and New Hampshire, and for a mural now hanging in downtown Skowhegan, Maine.

2022 marks 40 years that Gordon Carlisle has been actively involved as a visual artist in the greater Portsmouth area. A graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, Gordon makes his living as a visual artist, creating not only Public Art murals and paintings but theatrical set design, portraits, graphics and illustration as well. In 1999, Gordon was awarded a New Hampshire State Council on the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship for his achievement as a muralist. His studio artwork has been exhibited at the George Marshall Store Gallery in York and across the U.S.

Gordon Carlisle’s Open Studio runs for two days only: Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment. His studio is located in the large garage at 111 Fore Road, Eliot, ME. Just look for the brightly colored sandwich board in front of the yellow house. For more information, call (603) 431-3639.

