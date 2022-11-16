Wentworth-Douglass Security Officer honored by Celtics

DOVER — The Boston Celtics honored Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Security Officer Andy Clark during their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

On Sept. 12, Clark rushed to a vehicle, parked just outside the hospital’s Garrison Wing entrance, after a patient gave birth to a baby in her car. Clark assisted the child by unwrapping the umbilical cord that was around its neck.

Clark and his family received VIP treatment from the team, and he was given a standing ovation by a sold out crowd at the TD Garden.