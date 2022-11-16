ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura downplays matchup with former team, Washington State

By Michael Lev
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
When he was first asked about facing Washington State, his former school, Jayden de Laura nodded his head sternly. It was as if a button had been pushed.

“Just watch,” de Laura said. “This game, it’s personal.”

De Laura made those comments in the immediate aftermath of Arizona’s upset victory over UCLA on Saturday night. It was a grueling, back-and-forth battle, and de Laura was still feeling the effects.

He was much more measured when he met the media Tuesday. The closest de Laura came to providing more motivational fodder for the Cougars was when he acknowledged he was “looking for an opportunity to play them” while seeking a new home in the offseason.

“And an opportunity presents itself this upcoming week,” de Laura said. “So we’re just preparing as a team the best we can: treatment, study, class, film, practice, everything.”

De Laura spoke calmly — almost matter-of-factly — about WSU, where he spent his first two seasons. He transferred after the school made Jake Dickert its full-time head coach and hired a new offensive coordinator. Those moves came on the heels of WSU firing Nick Rolovich.

“At the end of the day, it’s just another opponent,” de Laura said. “We just go in this week, grind, watch the film. And then, offensively and defensively, we go out there on game day and do our thing.”

Can de Laura keep his cool Saturday? Saying WSU is “just another opponent” is one thing; remaining level-headed in the moment is quite another.

“I would love to say that it’s gonna be just another game for everybody,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said. “I would assume that it’s going to have some form of an impact on Jayden. He was the starting quarterback there. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year there. And now he’s here.

“It’s Jayden’s job to make sure it doesn’t affect him and he doesn’t play the game any differently. That he goes out there and he executes in the manner that he executed last week. And I believe he will.

“As you all know, I believe in Jayden de Laura very much. If he could just play within himself and not let the opponent affect him and treat them like they’re nameless and faceless, in a lot of ways that will help him and all of us.”

When UA defensive end Hunter Echols faced his former school, USC, earlier this season, he said he felt “no real emotion” about facing the Trojans. But Echols jawed with his former teammates during warmups.

De Laura conceded that the on-field chatter Saturday likely will be more heated than usual.

“It’s gonna be fun, though,” de Laura said. “I know we’re gonna be saying stuff to each other, but it’s just all within the game.”

The Cougars aren’t biting, at least not yet. Asked by reporters in Pullman about de Laura’s initial comments, defensive end Brennan Jackson said WSU’s focus is to “stop the Arizona Wildcats, not just one player.”

“People (are) gonna talk,” WSU tailback Nakia Watson said. “We know what we have to do.”

azdesertswarm.com

SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans ready to go bowling

Our fans have spoken, and they think the Arizona Wildcats are going to be bowl-eligible for the first time in five years. Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers on whether the UA (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) could win its last two games of the regular season, thus getting to the six needed to earn a bowl bid. The results were overwhelming:
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

5A First Round: No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana

No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana (9-1) St. Mary’s coach: Sam Jacobs (12-9, second year with the Vikings and 33-30 in his eighth year overall). Marana coach: Phillip Steward (16-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). When Sunnyslope has the ball:. Run percentage: 48.2 percent (240...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

6A First Round: No. 10 Gilbert Williams Field at No. 7 Salpointe Catholic

No. 10 Williams Field (4-6) at No. 7 Salpointe (6-4) Williams Field coach: Steve Campbell (145-37, 15th year with the Black Hawks and 169-57 in his 19th year overall). Salpointe coach: Eric Rogers (24-8, third year and overall with the Lancers). When Williams Field has the ball:. Run percentage: 74.5...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: We deserve more from the University of Arizona

This year, fear has become the defining marker that unites us as students at the University of Arizona. Violence on our campus is no longer something that is senseless, but expected — we are horrified but not surprised by the outpouring of shootings, harassment, threats and racial targeting. This type of experience was not one we imagined having when sending an application to this university, nor was it what was expected by faculty when they came to teach in a place revered for its sense of community — community, it seems, that is only important to the UA on paper.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

New security business opens in Tucson

Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Tucson ban on landlords considering income could hobble its city budget

(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General's office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member. Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother. Her term runs through 2026. This means there will be three new board members around...
TUCSON, AZ
