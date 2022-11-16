Suspected Victorville bank robber nabbed at restaurant with bag of loot

Sheriff’s deputies located a suspect at a restaurant shortly after she robbed a bank on Seventh Street in Victorville.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Monday were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the Alaska Federal Credit Union near Valley Center Drive.

Deputies discovered that the suspect, later identified as Donagel Ann Powell, 47, of Adelanto, had handed the teller a note demanding money and stating that she had a bomb. The teller complied and the suspect left on foot.

Deputies arrived at the scene, set a coordinated perimeter, and located Powell at a nearby restaurant with a bag of money, sheriff’s officials said.

The money was returned to the credit union, and Powell was arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery. She remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information online at wetip.com.

