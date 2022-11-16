No. 1 2023 Prospect Isaiah Collier Makes College Decision

The guard whittled his choices down to four schools.

CINCINNATI — Point guard Isaiah Collier chose USC over UC, Michigan, and UCLA for his college home.

The No. 1 2023 recruit on multiple major recruiting sites, Collier visited Cincinnati as his last school before a decision , but he's headed out west nonetheless.

“I just knew that it was the best decision,” Collier told Sports Illustrated . “I have the best relationship with Coach (Andy) Enfield and his whole staff. It’s like a family there, and that’s the situation that I wanted to be in. Plus, it’s got great academics and that’s something that’s really important to me too.”

The point guard and primary Bearcats target had been on Wes Miller's radar since he arrived as head coach in Clifton and it kept UC in the mix for the best player in the country.

At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Collier is viewed as the No. 1 pure passer in the nation. He lit up nearly every opponent his Skill Factory AAU squad faced this summer.

“I’m just happy to have this decision done,” Collier said. “Now, I can get back to work. That’s what I put everything into. That’s what got me to this point, and that’s what’s gonna take me where I want to go.”

He joins AAU teammate and fellow 2023 prospect Arrinten Page on USC's roster. UC still has a top-25 class with the signing of Jizzle James last week and Rayvon Griffith over the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

