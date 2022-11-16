ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, OK

Mother Files Lawsuit Against Norman Public Schools

A Norman Public Schools student's mother tells News 9 she hopes a lawsuit will bring justice for him and other students living with special needs. A viral video caught the attention of many people on social media. Adrianne Johnson said at the center of this video is her son Joshua, who was a student at Alcott Middle School, prompting her to sue for damages.
Lake Pipeline Project Still On; Treatment Plant Off The Table

City Council members approved appointing Ward 1 Member Alan McKay to the City of Sulphur/Arbuckle Master Conservancy District pipeline project oversight committee.City Manager Andy Freeman told board members that the Arbuckle Master Conservancy is still pursing a pipeline to the lake for Sulphur’s annual allotment of lake water even though ...
Train derails in Murray County, crews responding

MURRAY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment near Davis in Murray County. Officials say south Highway-7 is closed between S. A St. and S. 1st St. at the BNSF railroad crossing in Davis. Crews estimate the closing will last several hours. No injuries have been...
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
Reba's Place begins training employees

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
City to raise utility rates in January

The Comanche Public Works Authority voted to raise utility rates at its regular meeting last Tuesday. The new rates will begin in January and include a 6.86 percent increase on kilowatt hours. “There are other cities (in the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority) that are raising their rates more than that,”...
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
