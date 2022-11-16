ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NASA shares first Earth view images from moon-bound Orion spacecraft, first since 1972

By Jamie Groh, Florida Today
 3 days ago

NASA's Artemis I mission which propelled an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a trajectory to the moon kicked off Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, at 1:47 a.m. EST with the launch of the agency's powerful Space Launch System rocket.

During its outbound lunar journey, Orion captured incredible views of the Earth about nine hours after launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKXLB_0jD4x8jO00

The last time a translunar coast photograph of the Earth was captured and shared from a crew capsule was during NASA's Apollo 17 mission in 1972 , the final Apollo-era crewed mission to the moon.

Moon mission launch: With sights set on the moon, NASA launches historic Artemis I mission from Florida

Sonic booms: Sonic booms heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC

Captured during the outbound portion of the journey to the moon, the first Earth view was provided by a camera mounted on one of Orion's solar array wings. At the time Orion was about 56,000 miles away from the planet.

NASA also shared a view from inside Orion's cabin. It showed a mannequin outfitted in NASA's Orion Crew Survival suit that will be worn by astronauts on future crewed  Artemis missions to the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJ99b_0jD4x8jO00

Over the coming days, Orion will continue its journey eventually entering a specialized orbit around the moon called a Distant Retrograde Orbit.

At its closest point, Orion will orbit about 80 miles away from the lunar surface and at its furthest about 298,565 miles surpassing a record set by the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

The entire Artemis I mission is expected to last about 25 days with Orion targeted to splash down off the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.

Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the moon.

Astronauts will climb aboard the next Orion capsule to launch from Kennedy Space Center for Artemis II, the first crewed Orion mission to the moon. That mission is expected sometime in 2024 with a lunar landing targeted with the Artemis III mission sometime before 2030.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Jamie Groh is a space reporter for Florida Today. You can contact her at JGroh@floridatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlteredJamie .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA shares first Earth view images from moon-bound Orion spacecraft, first since 1972

