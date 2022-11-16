What channel is the Ohio State football game on vs. Maryland? How to watch OSU play

The Ohio State football team hasn't traveled away from Columbus much in 2022, but a win in College Park, Maryland is needed for the Buckeyes to ensure themselves a few possible future trips.

With the Michigan game looming the next week, No. 2 Ohio State (10-0 overall, 7-0 in Big Ten) travels to Maryland (6-4, 3-4) to play the Terrapins. A win by OSU and win by Michigan would set up a winner-takes-the-Big Ten East matchup next week in Columbus. Whether a win over Michigan in that game would be enough to clinch a College Football Playoff berth before the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3 is unclear.

But first, Ohio State has to get to the Michigan game undefeated.

Maryland lost to Penn State 3-0 last week, a surprising result for an offense that had been the standout unit for the Terps this season. Maryland has scored 10 points in the past two games, both losses, after having won back-to-back games against Indiana and Northwestern to become bowl eligible.

Here's what to know about the Ohio State-Maryland game this weekend.

When do the Ohio State Buckeyes play Maryland?

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Capital One Field, College Park Maryland.

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Maryland?

The game will be on ABC. Ohio State has been on national TV every week since the Rutgers game on Oct. 1.

Is the OSU vs. Maryland game streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ABC, such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV. The game will also be on the ESPN+ app.

Who is announcing the Ohio State football game?

Here are the announcers:

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)

Greg McElroy (analysis)

Katie George (sideline)

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM and 1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Dave Holmes (sideline)

What is the Ohio State football record against Maryland

The Buckeyes lead the series against Maryland 7-0. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17 in 2021.

What is the Ohio State football spread against Maryland?

Ohio State is favored by 27.5 points (odds by Tipico).

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

