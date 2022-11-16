Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Five Roff Baseball Players sign to play in college
ROFF, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Five key pieces to the success factory that is Roff baseball signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. Congratulations to Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson, who are headed to be roommates at Connors State College. Bill McCarter is going to Seminole State College. Finally, Cade Baldridge and Tallen Bagwell will remain teammates at Cowley College.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont, McAlester to meet in Class 5A quarterfinals
Piedmont head coach Jeff Hall likened Piedmont’s performance on offense against Midwest City to playing a good game of chess.Piedmont made all the right moves on its way to routing the No. 1 seed Bombers, 60-41. PHS ran over, around and right up the middle of Midwest City’s defense...
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star 2023 EDGE on Pledge to OU: ‘If It Wasn’t Firm, I Wouldn’t Have Committed’
The 2022 season has been a tough one for Oklahoma fans, who have watched their team crawl to a 5-5 record with just two games remaining on the year. Three wins. Three losses. Two wins. Two losses. That has been the trend for the Sooners this year, and along the...
abandonedok.com
Sooner Legends Inn
Photojournalist: • Michael Schwarz • Eric Price. Sometimes the unique walls, curvatures and foundation of a building aren’t all that make it unique. Often, it’s what lies beneath the roof in the halls, lining the walls and countertops, and the Sooner Legends Inn is a perfect example of buildings soul being about the people and the history who inhabited it. Many people stayed in the small hotel that was just off I-35 in the college town of Norman Oklahoma, ranging from athletes, to coaches, to super-fans. All these people had one thing in common, they loved OU sports. The love of the game and the treasure trove of memorabilia made the Sooner Legends Inn a one-of-a-kind experience.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
KOCO
'It's haunting': Questions remain unanswered 17 years after Colton Clark's disappearance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The last time the public saw Rex and Rebecca Clark, they had just been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for torturing and killing their 9-year-old nephew, Colton Clark. That was five years ago. Despite their convictions, what they did with Colton's body remains...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
kgou.org
‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
sulphurtimes.com
Lake Pipeline Project Still On; Treatment Plant Off The Table
City Council members approved appointing Ward 1 Member Alan McKay to the City of Sulphur/Arbuckle Master Conservancy District pipeline project oversight committee.City Manager Andy Freeman told board members that the Arbuckle Master Conservancy is still pursing a pipeline to the lake for Sulphur’s annual allotment of lake water even though ...
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
OSBI: Man arrested following deadly Seminole Co. shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested on multiple charges after a Nov. 6 shooting in rural Seminole County left him injured and another man dead.
