ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Five Roff Baseball Players sign to play in college

ROFF, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Five key pieces to the success factory that is Roff baseball signed their college letters of intent on Wednesday. Congratulations to Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson, who are headed to be roommates at Connors State College. Bill McCarter is going to Seminole State College. Finally, Cade Baldridge and Tallen Bagwell will remain teammates at Cowley College.
ROFF, OK
piedmontnewsonline.com

Piedmont, McAlester to meet in Class 5A quarterfinals

Piedmont head coach Jeff Hall likened Piedmont’s performance on offense against Midwest City to playing a good game of chess.Piedmont made all the right moves on its way to routing the No. 1 seed Bombers, 60-41. PHS ran over, around and right up the middle of Midwest City’s defense...
PIEDMONT, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach

This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
NORMAN, OK
abandonedok.com

Sooner Legends Inn

Photojournalist: • Michael Schwarz • Eric Price. Sometimes the unique walls, curvatures and foundation of a building aren’t all that make it unique. Often, it’s what lies beneath the roof in the halls, lining the walls and countertops, and the Sooner Legends Inn is a perfect example of buildings soul being about the people and the history who inhabited it. Many people stayed in the small hotel that was just off I-35 in the college town of Norman Oklahoma, ranging from athletes, to coaches, to super-fans. All these people had one thing in common, they loved OU sports. The love of the game and the treasure trove of memorabilia made the Sooner Legends Inn a one-of-a-kind experience.
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sulphurtimes.com

Lake Pipeline Project Still On; Treatment Plant Off The Table

City Council members approved appointing Ward 1 Member Alan McKay to the City of Sulphur/Arbuckle Master Conservancy District pipeline project oversight committee.City Manager Andy Freeman told board members that the Arbuckle Master Conservancy is still pursing a pipeline to the lake for Sulphur’s annual allotment of lake water even though ...
SULPHUR, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy