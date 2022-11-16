ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
Reba's Place begins training employees

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
Lake Pipeline Project Still On; Treatment Plant Off The Table

City Council members approved appointing Ward 1 Member Alan McKay to the City of Sulphur/Arbuckle Master Conservancy District pipeline project oversight committee.City Manager Andy Freeman told board members that the Arbuckle Master Conservancy is still pursing a pipeline to the lake for Sulphur’s annual allotment of lake water even though ...
Blumen hand sanitizer was stored at 3 Grady County sites where fires erupted

Blumen hand sanitizer was stored — and caught fire — at three sites in Grady County owned or leased by Brannan Bordwine. The first fire occurred Aug. 7 at the former Chickasha Manufacturing location on old U.S. Highway 81 and state Highway 19. Bordwine reportedly leases that site from the property owner, Blessed Chickasha Collective, records in the Grady County Clerk’s Office reflect.
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
How to watch OU vs. Oklahoma State

NORMAN, Okla. — Senior Night is here for the 2022 season, as No. 22 Oklahoma State is in town for the finale at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners dropped last year’s meeting in Stillwater, but that hardly dented their 90-19-7 overall lead in the series. Here’s a...
