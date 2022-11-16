Read full article on original website
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
'It's haunting': Questions remain unanswered 17 years after Colton Clark's disappearance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The last time the public saw Rex and Rebecca Clark, they had just been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for torturing and killing their 9-year-old nephew, Colton Clark. That was five years ago. Despite their convictions, what they did with Colton's body remains...
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
Family claims road continues to crumble in Grady County
A family is fed up in Grady County, claiming their road is becoming impassable, especially after severe weather events.
Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Lake Pipeline Project Still On; Treatment Plant Off The Table
City Council members approved appointing Ward 1 Member Alan McKay to the City of Sulphur/Arbuckle Master Conservancy District pipeline project oversight committee.City Manager Andy Freeman told board members that the Arbuckle Master Conservancy is still pursing a pipeline to the lake for Sulphur’s annual allotment of lake water even though ...
Blumen hand sanitizer was stored at 3 Grady County sites where fires erupted
Blumen hand sanitizer was stored — and caught fire — at three sites in Grady County owned or leased by Brannan Bordwine. The first fire occurred Aug. 7 at the former Chickasha Manufacturing location on old U.S. Highway 81 and state Highway 19. Bordwine reportedly leases that site from the property owner, Blessed Chickasha Collective, records in the Grady County Clerk’s Office reflect.
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
How to watch OU vs. Oklahoma State
NORMAN, Okla. — Senior Night is here for the 2022 season, as No. 22 Oklahoma State is in town for the finale at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners dropped last year’s meeting in Stillwater, but that hardly dented their 90-19-7 overall lead in the series. Here’s a...
OSBI: Man arrested following deadly Seminole Co. shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested on multiple charges after a Nov. 6 shooting in rural Seminole County left him injured and another man dead.
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
Five-Star 2023 EDGE on Pledge to OU: ‘If It Wasn’t Firm, I Wouldn’t Have Committed’
The 2022 season has been a tough one for Oklahoma fans, who have watched their team crawl to a 5-5 record with just two games remaining on the year. Three wins. Three losses. Two wins. Two losses. That has been the trend for the Sooners this year, and along the...
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
