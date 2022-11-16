ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cleaning house on a few false narratives

Oklahoma football has had a very tough season, and the roller coaster season has created a miniature divide among the fan base in identifying what the problems are within the program. Some have alluded to it being coaching, others point at talent, and some at simply the amount of turnover....
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Reba's Place begins training employees

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
ATOKA, OK
sulphurtimes.com

Lake Pipeline Project Still On; Treatment Plant Off The Table

City Council members approved appointing Ward 1 Member Alan McKay to the City of Sulphur/Arbuckle Master Conservancy District pipeline project oversight committee.City Manager Andy Freeman told board members that the Arbuckle Master Conservancy is still pursing a pipeline to the lake for Sulphur’s annual allotment of lake water even though ...
SULPHUR, OK
kgou.org

‘It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting’: Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome

Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations

KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
MILL CREEK, OK
okcfox.com

Elmore City woman killed in crash in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left a woman dead near Elmore City. Officials say 77-year-old Jessie Taylor of Elmore City was driving southbound on Highway-74 when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit a fence. Taylor was pronounced dead at...
ELMORE CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Kahlil Square sentenced in Ada pastor murder case

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Kahlil Square, the convicted gunman in the 2021 shooting that killed Ada pastor David Evans, was sentenced on Tuesday. Judge Steven Kessinger sentenced Square to life in prison with the possibility of parole once he is eligible. "No one is ever happy in this situation....
ADA, OK
comancheok.net

City to raise utility rates in January

The Comanche Public Works Authority voted to raise utility rates at its regular meeting last Tuesday. The new rates will begin in January and include a 6.86 percent increase on kilowatt hours. “There are other cities (in the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority) that are raising their rates more than that,”...
madillrecord.net

Trespassing hunter calls 911 on self after shooting

A hunter is facing charges after calling 911 regarding a shooting. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from a “frantic hunter” on November 16. He was requesting assistance because he shot himself in the foot with a crossbow. The subject was unable to give officers his exact location, so first responders initiated a small search maneuver. Luckily, they were able to locate the hunter quickly.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK

