Weber County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Logan firefighters knock down flames in burning house

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan firefighters were dispatched Thursday morning to the scene of a structure fire. After the 5:01 a.m. call, crews responded to the scene, in the area of 700 N. 500 East. “The first arriving unit reported heavy smoke inside the residence...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Herriman dog park

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are assuring the public the situation is under control after a stabbing Thursday night at a popular Herriman dog park. According to a 6:54 p.m. tweet by Herriman police, the incident took place at the KP Memorial Dog Park at...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Sheriff Rivera wins re-election but could lose power over Unified Police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera easily won re-election, but now she may lose a big part of her current job description. “Draft legislation” at the state Capitol would strip Rivera as CEO of the Unified Police Department, which serves communities in the Salt Lake Valley including Magna, Copperton, Millcreek, Holladay, Midvale and Kearns.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Teen struck Nov. 9 on Centerville roadway dies of injuries

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck in an intersection while walking to a Centerville bus stop last Wednesday has died from her injuries, according to family members. “We are devastated and we miss our cool, vibrant, passionate daughter, sister and friend. We have...
CENTERVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy multiple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun

ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident led to fists flying until a gun came out. The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

