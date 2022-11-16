ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOURNEY JOURNEY: OKWU soccer teams set sights on national titles

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Lady Eagles to host regional opener Thursday; Eagles travel to OKC

Oklahoma Wesleyan University soccer teams are set to take the first step of a journey they hope will lead to national supremacy.

On Thursday, the Lady Eagles will turn on their home lights to host Hastings (Neb.) at 4 p.m. in a NAIA women’s soccer regional first-round game. OKWU is one of 10 women’s regional sites around the nation.

There are four teams in each single-elimination regional. Thursday’s semifinal winners will advance to the regional championship games Saturday. The 10 regional winners will advance to the finals’ site in Orange Beach, Ala. There will be two play-in games to the Elite Eight.

Rounding out the Bartlesville regional are Grace (Ind.) and the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (USAO). Grace and USAO will battle Thursday, also in Bartlesville.

The Lady Eagles (20-0-1) are ranked No. 6 in the nation; Hastings (Neb.) isn’t ranked but received some national votes.

ivan Ristic coaches the Lady Eagles, who are on a five-game winning streak. Hastings is 15-2-3 and is unbeaten (8-0-1) since Oct. 5.

Hasting junior forward Dekota Schubert is a dynamic scorer with 20 goals and 13 assists.

But, OKWU boasts the trump card in the most prodigious offensive performer n the nation — Laura Maria, who has fired in 51 goals and given out 24 assists to lead the nation with 128 6 points.

Naroa Demenech is next with 29 goals and nine assists, followed by Joelle Meister with 20 goals and nine assists.

OKWU goalie Nerea Perez Mora has presided during 15 shutouts.

EAGLES

For what seems the first time in several years, the Eagles will have to travel to open the NAIA postseason wars.

But, the school wheels won’t have to burn up too many miles.

OKWU is seeded No. 2 in the Oklahoma City regional, which will be hosted by Mid-America Christian University.

The Eagles open up against Corban (Ore.) at 2 p.m. Thursday.

At 5 p.m., No. 1 seed Mid-America Christian takes on Bellevue (Neb.)

The regional final — and path to the the finals state in Decatur, Ala., is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday.

This could rank as one of the toughest regionals in the nation.

OKWU (15-5-2) — which is coached by Jamie Peterson — is ranked No. 17 in the nation, Mid-America Christian (15-1-2) is ranked No. 2 and Corban is ranked No. 25.

Since late September, the OKWU Eagles have rolled out an 11-1-1 record, losing only to No. 11-ranked Missouri Valley.

Although he got off on a bit of a slow start — knocking off the rust of the previous season-and-a-half missed due to injury — OKWU’s Stefan Cvetanovic heated up to help the Eagles burn through the middle part of their schedule.

He scored only four goals in the first eight matches but then blasted 18 in the next five matches and 22 in the next nine.

Cvetanovic is sitting at 27 goals and five assists for the season.

Zlatan Ramic owns nine goals and eight assists, followed by Matheus Ferreira with seven goals and an ultra-impressive 18 assists.

OKWU averages 3.33 goals per game while giving up 1.53.

Eagle goalie Llija Catic has played in 18 matches and made 53 saves and registered several shutouts.

Corban — which is coming off a loss — averages 3.05 goals and allows 0.40 per match.

Peterson has guided OKWU to the NAIA national tourney for the 11th-straight season.

Below are the Eagles year-by-year NAIA competition results.

2011

L (A): Baker 2, OKWU 0

2012L (H): Hastings 4, OKWU 1

2013

W (H): OKWU 4, Embry-Riddle 0

W (A): OKWU 2, Concordia (Calif.) 1

L (A): Auburn Montgomery 3, OKWU 2

2014

L (H): Science & Arts 1, OKWU 0

2015

W (H): OKWU 3, Concordia (Neb.) 0

T (L) (A) Rocky Mountain, 0-0

2016

W (H): OKWU 1, LSU Alexandria 0

T (L) (A): William Carey 1, OKWU 1

2017

W (H): OKWU 5, Waldorf 0

W (A): OKWU 3, Keiser 0

W (A): OKWU 3, Georgia Gwinnett 0

T (L) (A): Wayland Baptist 2, OKWU 2

2018

W (H): OKWU 5, Morningside 2

W (A): OKWU 2, Corban 1

L (A): Madonna 1, OKWU 0

2019

W (H): OKWU 6, Morningside 1

W (A): OKWU 3, Madonna 1

L (A): Columbia 2, OKWU 1

2020-21

W (H): OKWU 2, Lincoln (Ill.) 0

W (A): OKWU 4, Briar Cliff 0

W (A): OKWU 2, St. Thomas 1

W (A): OKWU 3, Columbia 0

L (A): Missouri Valley 2, OKWU 0

2021

W (H): OKWU 3, Governors State 0

W (H:) OKWU 1, Lyon 0

L (A): Columbia 2, OKWU 1

