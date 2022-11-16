Marion County roundup: Horse Farms Forever hosts 3rd conservation summit; turnpike tensions still high; County Road 318 updates

Read full article on original website
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
BOCC approves 1,189-unit development near horse farms in SW 60th Avenue corridor
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week unanimously approved plans to build nearly 1,200 homes near SW 60th Avenue and SW 52nd Street in a sometimes-contentious application discussion that lasted over three hours. In what Commission Chair Craig Curry announced as the “main event”, over 20 neighborhood residents...
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
ocala-news.com
Multiple road closures for Light Up Ocala, visitors encouraged to use free shuttle service
The City of Ocala will host the 38th installment of Light Up Ocala on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Ocala, and multiple road closures will be in effect on the day of the event. The following roads will be closed on Saturday, November 19,...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
hernandosun.com
No permits sought yet for Chinese primate facility in Levy County
As of Nov. 15, a subsidiary of a firm based in China has not sought state or local permits in advance of establishing a primate breeding facility in Levy County. The primates would be made available for sale to laboratories throughout the U.S. According to Levy County, Florida Planning and...
WCJB
click orlando
Marion Sheriff Office offers takeover of school security, district seeks community input
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County School Board members are calling on the community for input after a proposal from the sheriff’s office to take over school security. “I want the community to become aware of it, to read it for themselves, to ask the tough questions,” said Eric Cummings who is the chair of Marion County’s School Board.
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
villages-news.com
Former Sumter County commissioner convicted of perjury
Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was convicted of perjury Friday afternoon and will remain behind bars until sentencing. Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, heard the verdict from the clerk at the conclusion of the trial in Marion County Court at which Judge Anthony M. Tatti presided.
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver transported from scene of crash near Freedom Pointe
A golf cart driver was transported from the scene of a crash Friday afternoon near Freedom Pointe. The Atomic golf cart struck a light pole at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buenos Aires Boulevard. The Villages Public Safety Department removed the driver from the...
WCJB
Missing Marion County woman found safe
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman who was considered missing and endangered. Deputies say Sabrina Lynn Sanclementa disappeared after exiting a vehicle on Southeast 183rd Avenue Road.
villages-news.com
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
villages-news.com
79-year-old murder suspect behind bars in Sumter County
A 79-year-old murder suspect is behind bars in Sumter County. Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro of Lakeland was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is facing a charge of homicide. A deceased adult male was found on Oct. 9 at the Green Swamp Wilderness...
click orlando
ocala-news.com
Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464
A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
mycbs4.com
Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County
Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
