Marion County, FL

Marion County roundup: Horse Farms Forever hosts 3rd conservation summit; turnpike tensions still high; County Road 318 updates

By Katherine Corcoran
wuft.org
 3 days ago
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
