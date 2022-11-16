Local Sports: State Line set to tip off season

TEMPERANCE – State Line Christian always gets a bit of a head start on the rest of the Monroe County Region when it comes to basketball.

The Patriots are not a part of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, so are not subject to MHSAA rules.

The rest of the boys basketball teams in the Region can’t start playing games until early December. State Line is starting now.

The Patriots open Thursday and Friday in their own Tip-Off Tournament. The finals of the eight-team event will be Friday at 7:30 p.m.

State Line will be led by 6-4 senior Elie Dyer, who averaged 17.2 points per game last season.

Others on the varsity roster are seniors Jordan Reddick, Landon Worley and Trevin Johnson, juniors Jason Singer, Andrew Knapp, Zac Marshall, Kyle Brock and Derek Braithwaite, sophomores Cooper Worley and Aidan Boora and freshman Brandt Dyer.

“We lost three vital starters and over 60% of our scoring from last year, but Eli Dyer will be a senior this year and provide a lot of stability to an inexperienced team,” State Line coach Nathan Nash said. “I was able to see many area teams play last year and I didn't see a big man with the skill and patience that Eli has. Senior Landon Worley is a returning starter who takes pride on the defensive end. Our success will depend largely on how young guards and newcomers Jordan Reddick and Zac Marshall develop. I am excited to see the potential of this team.”

JUNIUOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Bedford spreads wealth

TEMPERANCE – Bedford’s seventh grade team had 14 different players score Monday during a 32-11 win over Pinckney.

The eighth grade won 32-10 as Cashton Sedlar and Keagan Dixon led the scoring.