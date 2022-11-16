ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Local Sports: State Line set to tip off season

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLn48_0jD4w4an00

TEMPERANCE – State Line Christian always gets a bit of a head start on the rest of the Monroe County Region when it comes to basketball.

The Patriots are not a part of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, so are not subject to MHSAA rules.

The rest of the boys basketball teams in the Region can’t start playing games until early December. State Line is starting now.

The Patriots open Thursday and Friday in their own Tip-Off Tournament. The finals of the eight-team event will be Friday at 7:30 p.m.

State Line will be led by 6-4 senior Elie Dyer, who averaged 17.2 points per game last season.

Others on the varsity roster are seniors Jordan Reddick, Landon Worley and Trevin Johnson, juniors Jason Singer, Andrew Knapp, Zac Marshall, Kyle Brock and Derek Braithwaite, sophomores Cooper Worley and Aidan Boora and freshman Brandt Dyer.

“We lost three vital starters and over 60% of our scoring from last year, but Eli Dyer will be a senior this year and provide a lot of stability to an inexperienced team,” State Line coach Nathan Nash said. “I was able to see many area teams play last year and I didn't see a big man with the skill and patience that Eli has. Senior Landon Worley is a returning starter who takes pride on the defensive end. Our success will depend largely on how young guards and newcomers Jordan Reddick and Zac Marshall develop. I am excited to see the potential of this team.”

JUNIUOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Bedford spreads wealth

TEMPERANCE – Bedford’s seventh grade team had 14 different players score Monday during a 32-11 win over Pinckney.

The eighth grade won 32-10 as Cashton Sedlar and Keagan Dixon led the scoring.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes coverage from Ohio’s regional finals involving Central Catholic vs. Avon and Elmwood vs. Liberty Center. Justin Feldkamp and BCSN reporters have those games covered. We also preview Whiteford’s state semifinal in Michigan. The cheerleaders of...
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football PRO

Chelsea, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Napoleon High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHELSEA, MI
Morning Journal

Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic football: Eagles’ comeback falls short in 28-20 regional final loss

SANDUSKY — After winning five straight regional titles, that incredible streak has come to an end for the Avon Eagles. The No. 1 seed Eagles trailed, 28-7, with 10:42 left, but had a chance to tie it late. The comeback fell short with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of No. 3 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final at Sandusky Perkins.
AVON, OH
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell suspended through 2023 after MHSAA investigation

Defending Division 1 champion Belleville will be without head coach Jermain Crowell for the remainder of the state playoffs, as well as all of next season. At least. Van Buren Public Schools superintendent Pete Kudlak earlier this week told the Belleville-Area Independent the district is appealing the initial Michigan High School Athletic Association ruling...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’

The Michigan Wolverines will travel to Bloomington, Indiana on March 5 to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. When they do, it’s hard to imagine Michigan star Hunter Dickinson will get a positive welcome to the Hoosier State. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast this week, Dickinson had a lot to say about the Hoosiers and their Read more... The post Michigan player calls out Indiana’s ‘weirdos’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy