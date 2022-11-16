Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates West Virginia 4-0 in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer (15-4-3) rolled over No. 7 seed West Virginia (11-5-7) 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions took the pitch following a snow squall in Happy Valley, but the weather didn’t stop Payton Linnehan, Penelope Hocking, Cori Dyke and Amelia White from converting goals to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.
Better call Gaul: State College gets 3OT playoff victory over McDowell
Sophomore Michael Gaul had two consecutive plays where he made his mark to help State College get the big win.
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Falls 61-59 to Virginia Tech
Penn State men’s basketball overcame a slow start on Friday morning but couldn’t quite complete a 16-point comeback, falling 61-59 to Virginia Tech in the second round of the Charleston Classic. The Nittany Lions started off cold early, quickly falling behind 22-6 as Virginia Tech went on a...
State College
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Rutgers
Penn State is 8-2 on the year and looking to pick up win No. 9 against a Rutgers’ program that has scored two total touchdowns in the past half decade against the Nittany Lions. Every game is different but often times they end up all feeling the same in this series. Here are five storylines to follow to keep that trend the same if you’re Penn State and head coach James Franklin.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin’s message to fans for Sean Clifford’s Senior Day
One final home game meant one final request for senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin said he wants fans to come out cheering for the four-year Penn State starter, the Big Ten contender’s most accomplished passer since now-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.
nittanysportsnow.com
Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State
Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4
Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling’s Weight Class Shifts Paying Dividends Early On
Fresh off of its first win of the season Friday over Lock Haven, Penn State wrestling is basking in its new and successful lineup. Three Nittany Lions made their debuts, while a number of others finally found their place in the starting lineup. Perhaps most notably, Beau Bartlett made his...
Bellefonte Red Raiders football head coach Vaughn Donmoyer set to resign
The team has struggled over the past two seasons.
State College
State College Takes on McDowell in PIAA Subregional; Penns Valley Battles for District Title
The State College Little Lions remained undefeated after their 28-7 victory over Altoona in the District 6, AAAAAA Championship game on Nov. 10 night at Bald Eagle Area High School. State College will now take on Erie McDowell on Friday at home in the District 6-9-10 Subregional Final. In AA,...
Altoona, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Jersey Shore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
State College
Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years of Drawing Happy Valley
For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level for 9th Straight Week
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the ninth consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest
There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
State College
Canyon Pizza in State College Closed for Apparent Health Code Violations
Canyon Pizza in downtown State College closed, at least temporarily, on Tuesday due to apparent health code violations, according to a sign posted in the restaurant’s window. The sign states that the restaurant at 219 E. Beaver Ave. has been closed “by the order of the State College Borough...
abc23.com
Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update
The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-99
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Restrictions on I-99 in Patton Township are in place after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Friday afternoon. The rollover is southbound near the Grays Woods exit. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area. Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this story as we […]
Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]
