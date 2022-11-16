ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates West Virginia 4-0 in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

No. 2 seed Penn State women’s soccer (15-4-3) rolled over No. 7 seed West Virginia (11-5-7) 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions took the pitch following a snow squall in Happy Valley, but the weather didn’t stop Payton Linnehan, Penelope Hocking, Cori Dyke and Amelia White from converting goals to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Falls 61-59 to Virginia Tech

Penn State men’s basketball overcame a slow start on Friday morning but couldn’t quite complete a 16-point comeback, falling 61-59 to Virginia Tech in the second round of the Charleston Classic. The Nittany Lions started off cold early, quickly falling behind 22-6 as Virginia Tech went on a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Takes on Rutgers

Penn State is 8-2 on the year and looking to pick up win No. 9 against a Rutgers’ program that has scored two total touchdowns in the past half decade against the Nittany Lions. Every game is different but often times they end up all feeling the same in this series. Here are five storylines to follow to keep that trend the same if you’re Penn State and head coach James Franklin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State

Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 4-Star QB Jayden Bradford Has Penn State in top 4

Jayden Bradford, a Class of 2024 four-star quarterback out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State is one of them. Louisville, NC State and South Carolina are also in the running. Bradford is the No. 9 prospect in Florida, the No. 9 quarterback in the country and the No. 115 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Altoona, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Penns Valley Area High School football team will have a game with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School on November 18, 2022, 15:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALTOONA, PA
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Allentown Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALLENTOWN, PA
State College

Local Caricaturist Celebrating 40 Years of Drawing Happy Valley

For the past 40 years, caricaturist Chip Mock has been seen around State College blessing the community with free drawings. From THON events to gamedays to festivals downtown, Mock has set up shop offering his comedic drawings to students, families, alumni and community members. Mock found his passion for drawing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Camp Woodward Lawsuit Update

The owners of a Centre County sports camp are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit that includes claims of sexual abuse by a former camp counselor. In their response filed this week, the owners of Camp Woodward distanced themselves from former gymnastics coach Nathan Singer, who worked at the camp in 2016.
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Restrictions on I-99 in Patton Township are in place after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Friday afternoon. The rollover is southbound near the Grays Woods exit. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area. Details are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this story as we […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local ‘deathmatch’ wrestler jailed after drugs were found, police report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local independent wrestler is behind bars after state police said they found over 20 grams of drugs in a vehicle. On Thursday, Barry Leach, 59, and Brandon Graver, most notably known as wrestling superstar G-Raver, were both found slouched inside a car along Hares Valley Road, state police in Huntingdon […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy