Read full article on original website
Related
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
retrofitmagazine.com
World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Dow Names Distributor for North American Elastomeric Roof Coating Market
Dow has selected AB Specialty Silicones as an authorized distributor in the U.S. and Canada to support the company’s business growth of OH functional silicone polymers in the elastomeric roof coating (ERC) market. Silicone ERCs are liquid-applied coatings that cure into a durable, highly-elastic waterproof membrane for flat or low-sloping roofs. Silicones offer excellent UV stability and resistance to ponding water, especially valued for White Reflective Roof coating applications.
retrofitmagazine.com
Create Unique Assemblies with Modular Wall Panels that Can Be Installed Horizontally or Vertically
ATAS International has added another profile to its concealed fastener wall panel offering. The Design Wall Reveal is a modular wall panel series designed as a drained and back ventilated (D/BV) assembly. This puts an air gap and drainage plane between the panel system and structural wall, allowing wind-driven rain or moisture to escape the building envelope without entering the building. D/BV systems are also designed to remove moisture that penetrates it through vapor drive from within the building or from the outside environment.
retrofitmagazine.com
Wege Prize Features Largest Roster of Student Competitors in the Competition’s History
Wege Prize has announced its largest ever roster of highly diverse student competitors from around the world for the 2023 edition of the sustainability and innovation competition. Hailing from 107 leading institutions of higher education everywhere from China to Costa Rica, the competing students stand to emerge as pioneers of real-world approaches combating “wicked problems” facing the world today, such as hunger, pollution, and waste.
Comments / 0