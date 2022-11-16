MIAMI -- Renters in the state of Florida saw a double-digit increase in the amount they pay every month to lease a home even though rental costs are dropping in other states, according to a new report released Friday.The findings by Rent.com, an online site that says it was created to "simplify the experience of connecting people and properties," show that Florida's monthly home leasing costs are rising despite a nationwide trend of declining rents.Renters in the Miami metro area saw a 23.2 percent in rental costs this year over last year, according to the report, which cited steep rents...

