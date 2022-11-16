ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher L Whisenhunt
2d ago

I’m missing the, remain in Mexico policy. By our own laws that are on the books, immigrants seeking asylum are required to request asylum in the first country they get to on their journey to our country. Instead we’re taking in unaccompanied minor’s being used by illegals and the cartels to gain access to our country.

Tampa Bay Times

What texts messages show about DeSantis’ plan to lure migrants away from Texas

TALLAHASSEE — Weeks before the state signed a contract with a Destin-based aviation company to ship migrants from San Antonio to Democratic-leaning states at Florida taxpayer expense, executives with the politically connected firm were already in Texas with Florida officials planning the secret mission, text messages released by the governor’s office late Monday show.
Orlando Weekly

Florida judge rejects lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis over migrant flights

A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move forward. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in September paid for charter flights from San Antonio to the island enclave to relocate about 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, who had crossed into the United States from the Mexican border.
Tampa Bay Times

Appeals court nominations for Rep. Beltran, Judge Smith challenged

A state lawmaker is challenging the eligibility of three candidates for Florida’s new 6th District Court of Appeal because the candidates don’t live within the district. A judicial nominating commission put forward 18 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the appeals court, including two Tampa Bay residents: Republican state Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough Circuit Judge Jared Smith. It also recommended Leon County Circuit Judge Stephen Everett.
NBC Miami

Top DeSantis' Official Traveled to Texas Ahead of Migrant Flights

Documents released by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration through public records requests show the state’s public safety czar was on the ground in Texas ahead of the flights which took around 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts in September. The records are part of...
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
Miami Herald

Two DeSantis-backed Miami school board members unofficially sworn in by lieutenant governor

The Miami-Dade County School Board Tuesday welcomed two new board members — Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci — in an unofficial swearing-in ceremony that featured Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez administering the oaths of office and a priest that asked the “Heavenly Father” to ensure “our children, our community and the nation will always have the priority on you.”
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says

Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
Tampa Bay Times

How DeSantis-endorsed candidates fared nationally

Former President Donald Trump has been receiving national attention — and blame — for Republicans’ weaker-than-expected election night performance. Thanks in large part to poor showings from some Trump-backed candidates, Republicans failed to flip the Senate and had smaller gains in the House than expected as Democrats pulled off historic midterm wins.
CBS Miami

Residential rents in Florida rising even though costs dropping in other states

MIAMI -- Renters in the state of Florida saw a double-digit increase in the amount they pay every month to lease a home even though rental costs are dropping in other states, according to a new report released Friday.The findings by Rent.com, an online site that says it was created to "simplify the experience of connecting people and properties," show that Florida's monthly home leasing costs are rising despite a nationwide trend of declining rents.Renters in the Miami metro area saw a 23.2 percent in rental costs this year over last year, according to the report, which cited steep rents...
