Christopher L Whisenhunt
2d ago
I’m missing the, remain in Mexico policy. By our own laws that are on the books, immigrants seeking asylum are required to request asylum in the first country they get to on their journey to our country. Instead we’re taking in unaccompanied minor’s being used by illegals and the cartels to gain access to our country.
What texts messages show about DeSantis’ plan to lure migrants away from Texas
TALLAHASSEE — Weeks before the state signed a contract with a Destin-based aviation company to ship migrants from San Antonio to Democratic-leaning states at Florida taxpayer expense, executives with the politically connected firm were already in Texas with Florida officials planning the secret mission, text messages released by the governor’s office late Monday show.
Florida judge rejects lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis over migrant flights
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move forward. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in September paid for charter flights from San Antonio to the island enclave to relocate about 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, who had crossed into the United States from the Mexican border.
Over $1.4 million so far unaccounted for in Florida’s migrant flights program
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has so far paid more than $1.5 million to a politically connected contractor for a program to fly migrants from Texas to northeastern states — but the private jets chartered by the contractor cost only a fraction of that sum. Newly released public records...
Appeals court nominations for Rep. Beltran, Judge Smith challenged
A state lawmaker is challenging the eligibility of three candidates for Florida’s new 6th District Court of Appeal because the candidates don’t live within the district. A judicial nominating commission put forward 18 names to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the appeals court, including two Tampa Bay residents: Republican state Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough Circuit Judge Jared Smith. It also recommended Leon County Circuit Judge Stephen Everett.
Top DeSantis' Official Traveled to Texas Ahead of Migrant Flights
Documents released by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration through public records requests show the state’s public safety czar was on the ground in Texas ahead of the flights which took around 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts in September. The records are part of...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Office Fires Back At Sen. Chuck Schumer On Mass Amnesty
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office fired back at a top Democrat’s claim that America needs mass amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants because U.S. citizens are not “reproducing enough.” According to the conservative website Florida’s Voice, a DeSantis spokesman asserted that the problem is
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
Two DeSantis-backed Miami school board members unofficially sworn in by lieutenant governor
The Miami-Dade County School Board Tuesday welcomed two new board members — Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci — in an unofficial swearing-in ceremony that featured Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez administering the oaths of office and a priest that asked the “Heavenly Father” to ensure “our children, our community and the nation will always have the priority on you.”
DeSantis initially ‘not particularly enthusiastic’ about ousting Andrew Warren, deposition says
Flanked by law enforcement officers at an August news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the unprecedented ousting of the Hillsborough state attorney he said refused to follow the law. But according to court records, the governor was initially concerned and “not particularly enthusiastic” about removing Andrew Warren from office...
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Leaders of Florida’s largest homeowners association charged in $2 million fraud scheme
The former president of one of the largest homeowners associations in Florida, along with her husband and three others, were accused Tuesday of plundering millions of dollars of monthly maintenance fees and diverting it for personal use.
Nearly 5,000 Florida students Baker Acted at school according to new report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 5,000 Florida students were Baker Acted at school in 2021 according to a new report released by the state. The report is the first of its kind. A state law passed last year created the requirement for districts to report the number of Baker Acts that occur on school grounds, buses, and school-sponsored events.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Fact check: Trump says he sent agents to stop Florida 'steal' and help DeSantis win
As he moves toward a comeback bid for the White House, former President Donald Trump lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, portraying him as disloyal for not stepping aside and forgoing his own presidential ambitions. During a gubernatorial debate this past October, DeSantis would not say whether he will...
How DeSantis-endorsed candidates fared nationally
Former President Donald Trump has been receiving national attention — and blame — for Republicans’ weaker-than-expected election night performance. Thanks in large part to poor showings from some Trump-backed candidates, Republicans failed to flip the Senate and had smaller gains in the House than expected as Democrats pulled off historic midterm wins.
Is fraud occurring in your HOA? Red flags to watch for and how to file a complaint
Do you suspect your homeowners association is misusing your money?
‘Blue and unresponsive’ toddler in pool saved by woman who heard Florida mom yelling
She used lifesaving skills required for her job as a school bus attendant.
Residential rents in Florida rising even though costs dropping in other states
MIAMI -- Renters in the state of Florida saw a double-digit increase in the amount they pay every month to lease a home even though rental costs are dropping in other states, according to a new report released Friday.The findings by Rent.com, an online site that says it was created to "simplify the experience of connecting people and properties," show that Florida's monthly home leasing costs are rising despite a nationwide trend of declining rents.Renters in the Miami metro area saw a 23.2 percent in rental costs this year over last year, according to the report, which cited steep rents...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Provides Special Designation For Over 100 Military-Friendly Schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ beef with the public education system are well documented. But on Monday he recognized more than 100 schools around the state for their commitment to the children of Florida’s military veterans. The newly re-elected Republican governor identified 114 schools across
