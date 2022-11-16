ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

saturdaytradition.com

Blustery conditions across the B1G produces snowball fight in stands of Spartan Stadium

Michigan State fans found a new way to entertain themselves in the down moments of the game. When footballs weren’t flying on the field, snowballs were flying in the stands. As cameras panned to the stands, Spartan fans decked out in foam helmets and cold-weather gear were seen chucking snowballs at each other. It’s 25 degrees and snowing in East Lansing as the Spartans go head to head with Indiana on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State reveals uniform combo, captains for Senior Day

Michigan State revealed its uniform combination and its captains ahead of the Spartans’ senior day game against Indiana on Saturday. The Spartans are going with the classic green top, green bottom uniforms, but with a twist. The helmets will feature Gruff Sparty, a twist on the tradition Spartan logo. The unique touch is the first time Michigan State has featured Gruff Sparty this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game

Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois

Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown

Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
ANN ARBOR, MI
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southwestern High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

High school football Region Finals take center stage on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 13 of the high school football season means Region Finals across the state. Here are the highlights from our viewing area:. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Southwestern at Scott Co; Madison Central at Ballard; Franklin Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972

It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
RICHMOND, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris

PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
PARIS, KY
WTVQ

Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
DANVILLE, KY

