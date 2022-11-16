Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
Michigan State football loses to Indiana, 39-31 (2OT): Game thread replay
Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6) When: Noon, Saturday. Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
Kentucky Took Frustration From MSU Loss Out on SC State
Frustration is a powerful thing. It's "the feeling of being upset or annoyed, especially because of inability to change or achieve something," according to Oxford Languages English Dictionary. No. 4 Kentucky was very annoyed at its inability to achieve a win over Michigan State in the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Blustery conditions across the B1G produces snowball fight in stands of Spartan Stadium
Michigan State fans found a new way to entertain themselves in the down moments of the game. When footballs weren’t flying on the field, snowballs were flying in the stands. As cameras panned to the stands, Spartan fans decked out in foam helmets and cold-weather gear were seen chucking snowballs at each other. It’s 25 degrees and snowing in East Lansing as the Spartans go head to head with Indiana on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combo, captains for Senior Day
Michigan State revealed its uniform combination and its captains ahead of the Spartans’ senior day game against Indiana on Saturday. The Spartans are going with the classic green top, green bottom uniforms, but with a twist. The helmets will feature Gruff Sparty, a twist on the tradition Spartan logo. The unique touch is the first time Michigan State has featured Gruff Sparty this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Kenneth Walker III receives raucous ovation during return to East Lansing
Kenneth Walker III returned to his roots in East Lansing as Michigan State prepared to take on Indiana in Week 12 action. The former Spartan turned Seattle Seahawk was introduced on the field during a pause in game action and received quite the welcome from Michigan State fans. Walker came...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game
Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois drops highlight-filled hype video ahead of showdown with No. 3 Michigan
Illinois released a hype video Friday to get fans ready for a big game against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. The video featured some motivational words from coaches as well as some highlights from the season. The Fighting Illini hope the video can spark some much needed hype for both...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown
Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
Georgetown, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WKYT 27
WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
WKYT 27
High school football Region Finals take center stage on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 13 of the high school football season means Region Finals across the state. Here are the highlights from our viewing area:. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Southwestern at Scott Co; Madison Central at Ballard; Franklin Co....
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
WKYT 27
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky artist creates towering Secretariat mural in Paris
PARIS, Ky. — A Kentucky artist pays tribute to the greatest achievement ever in horse racing. A spin through Paris, Kentucky, is like experiencing a drive-through gallery. There is art everywhere you look, especially the architectural kind. “It’s interesting because I get to hear Paris, all the city noises,” said artist Jaime Corum.
WTVQ
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
