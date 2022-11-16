Nixa school leader Josh Chastain hired as superintendent for district near KC

After 16 years in Nixa Public Schools, Josh Chastain is leaving to serve as the new superintendent in Harrisonville, near Kansas City.

The Aurora native is currently the executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in Nixa. He is also the federal programs director.

"It's been a great, rewarding experience to have worked with so many amazing staff and leaders," said Chastain, 46. "It is bittersweet but I know what I've learned in Nixa will serve me well in my new position."

His career started in Springfield Public Schools, where he was a second and third grade teacher. He also served as an education technology specialist.

In the mid-2000s, Chastain moved to Nixa Public Schools. He spent eight years as a principal at Main Street School, Summit Intermediate and the John Thomas School of Discovery.

Chastain has been in his current position for four years. He was hired by former superintendent Stephen Kleinsmith and has worked for his successor, Gearl Loden, since 2018.

In recent years, Chastain has been working toward his goal of leading a district.

"When Dr. Kleinsmith left it was a catalyst to say 'I want to look at making a difference like he did,' and now learning under Dr. Loden," he said. "It was just another opportunity to understand the district more and to have a chance to lead throughout the district."

The Harrisonville district is smaller, with roughly 2,500 students, but Chastain said there is a similar feel in the close-knit community,

"The most important thing I've learned in Nixa is how important our families and our students are to the success of a school district. They are your supporters and they are the ones who make you who you are," Chastain said. "I've also learned how valuable great staff members are and having a visionary leadership team."

The Harrisonville school board voted this week to hire Chastain to succeed superintendent Paul Mensching, who is retiring after five years. He will start July 1.

Chastain was one of 13 applicants for the job. His starting salary will be $165,000.

“The board is pleased to have the opportunity to hire Dr. Chastain. He brings a broad and diverse educational background with significant experience in instruction, curriculum and technology and will be a great addition to our district," said board president Doug Meyer, in a news release. "With Dr. Chastain’s leadership, we look forward to growth and improvement in all areas. We welcome the Chastains to the Wildcat family.”

Chastain has a bachelor's and master's degree from Missouri State University and a specialist degree and doctorate from St. Louis University. He is an adjunct professor for Southwest Baptist University.

He is married to Jennifer Chastain, principal of John Thomas School of Discovery. She will look for a leadership job in the Kansas City area.

They have three daughters: Aubrey is a senior at Nixa High School; Catie is in graduate school for mental health counseling; and Ashley is an architect.

