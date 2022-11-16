Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
wcluradio.com
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens (Updated)
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home Monday, November 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Wallice was born on August 8, 1945, in Allen County. She has been a long-time member of the Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church since November of 1956. Wallice worked as a Supervisor for Kentucky Pants and Kentucky Apparel for 31 years. She then attended Draughons Junior College where she received a degree in Computer Technology. She then continued to work for Glasgow Career Centers for another 15 years until her retirement.
wcluradio.com
Betty Ann Jackson
Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
wcluradio.com
Evon A. Rajewich Sr.
Evon A. Rajewich Sr., 75, of Brownsville passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at his residence. Evon was born in Winner, SD and grew up in Indio, CA. He began his roofing career in Illinois, where he served as president of the United Slate, Tile and Composition Roofers, Damp and Waterproof Workers Association, during which he was instrumental in implementing a pension program which is still in effect today. After moving to Kentucky, he continued his roofing career at Western Kentucky University from which he retired. He was a son of the late Clarence Albert Rajewich and Lucille Kahler Rajewich Fenner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Elmore Rajewich; a son, Joseph Dean Rajewich; and a sister, Margie Lewis.
wcluradio.com
Linda Jane Cook
Linda Jane Cook, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired bus driver for Allen County Schools and a daughter of the late Colby Georgie Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry. She is...
wnky.com
American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
wcluradio.com
Mary Lou England
Mary Lou England, 76, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16th, at her home. Mary Lou was born in Monroe County, KY on February 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Loraine (Murray) and Frank Goad. On November 9, 1967, she married Harlin England, who survives, of Gamaliel, KY.
wcluradio.com
Raymond Odell Poynter
Raymond Odell Poynter 65 of Haywood, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a sudden illness. He was a member of the Servant Valley Baptist Church in Cave City ,Kentucky. Raymond was the first born to parents, Roy Poynter, Jr and Virginia Newton Poynter, which preceded him in death. He was a former Paramedic with the Barren Metcalfe EMS, worked at the Glasgow Fire Department, Haywood Fire Department and the Cave City Fire Department. Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on numerous projects as he was a jack of all trades.
wcluradio.com
Jessie Ray White
Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
wcluradio.com
Mary Dalton Childress
Mary Dalton Childress, 89, of Bowling Green passed away Nov. 14, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Butler County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Willie Dalton and Wava White Dalton and the wife of the late Duane Childress. She was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Childress and three brothers, Charles Dalton, M.T. Dalton and Ray Dalton.
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
wcluradio.com
William “Kenneth” Staples
William “Kenneth” Staples, 81, of Glasgow passed away November 16, 2022, at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home with his family by his side. Kenneth was a native of Barren County, A son of the late Rev. Richard and Thelma Staples. He was a member of Greater Vision Baptist...
WBKO
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
wcluradio.com
Mildred Jean Bailey
Mildred Jean Bailey, age 79, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of the Munfordville Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptised as a Jehovah’s Witness in October of 1975. She is the daughter of...
WBKO
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
wcluradio.com
Healthcare premium payouts finalized, expected to go out soon
GLASGOW — Payouts will soon head to certain healthcare workers who applied for premium payments across Barren County. Magistrates of the Barren Fiscal Court approved Thursday in a special meeting payments for 458 local healthcare workers to receive $950 each. Contracts expected to be sent to 44 different employers were also approved.
wcluradio.com
Karrie Jo Selner
Karrie Jo Selner, 62 of Edmonton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in Cleveland Ohio November 25, 1959 to the late David and Diane Kendall Selner. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son Kurtis Slater; two brothers: David Donaldson and Frank Donaldson. And a sister Michelle Ray.
WBKO
More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time within a month, over 100 trees were given away to community members in Bowling Green. Operation Pride and the Dollar General Cooperation teamed up to give away another 110 seven-gallon trees with a bag of mulch to community members. The initiative...
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
