Handheld foods are one of those conveniences of life that we've come to enjoy. Throughout history, the portability of different foods has played a part in human culture, per Kitchen Aid. Cornish pasties were developed for tin miners so they could hold the thick pastry edge in one hand without the threat of the arsenic residue on their fingers touching their mouths (via Historic UK). History Today claims that pizza started out as the handheld nourishment for the working classes of society in Naples, and the quesadillas were also developed as a portable snack by the Spanish who came to the Americas in the 16th century, via Mexicali Blue. All over the world, the convenience of being able to grab a tasty meal in a handheld form has been popular in our busy lives. Unlike back then, however, we've come to look for quality and flavor in our meals over just practical sustenance.

1 DAY AGO