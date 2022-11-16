Read full article on original website
Related
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Best Handheld Food
Handheld foods are one of those conveniences of life that we've come to enjoy. Throughout history, the portability of different foods has played a part in human culture, per Kitchen Aid. Cornish pasties were developed for tin miners so they could hold the thick pastry edge in one hand without the threat of the arsenic residue on their fingers touching their mouths (via Historic UK). History Today claims that pizza started out as the handheld nourishment for the working classes of society in Naples, and the quesadillas were also developed as a portable snack by the Spanish who came to the Americas in the 16th century, via Mexicali Blue. All over the world, the convenience of being able to grab a tasty meal in a handheld form has been popular in our busy lives. Unlike back then, however, we've come to look for quality and flavor in our meals over just practical sustenance.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Rachael Ray Says Always Have Extra Turkey Stock At Hand For Thanksgiving
Rachael Ray is an absolute icon, with years and years of no-frills kitchen expertise and knowledge, all delivered in a manner that is approachable and kindhearted. Of course, it's to be assumed that she'd have a great grasp on Thanksgiving recipes, tips, and tricks. At this point, you may already...
What Did The First Settlers In America Really Eat?
Autumn invites reflection: As the weather cools, the leaves begin to change, and the year draws to a close we can't help but look back. And of the holidays that invite us to take a look back, not one of them does it quite like Thanksgiving. While the feasting holiday traditionally invites dinner guests to practice gratitude, a lot of attention has turned to the holiday itself in the recent age. Currently, there are a lot of questions and thinkpieces about how to reconcile the realities of the past with the fantasy of the holiday. As we navigate the present and decide how to improve the future, there can still be inquiry into how things have changed, and stayed the same, since colonial times.
The Importance Of Smell In Food
Over the last three years, many of us can recall what it was like not to have the benefit of one of life's joys: smell (thank you, COVID-19). Many reported the complete loss of smell (per Healthline), perhaps to the point that cooking with your mouth or nose was out of the question.
Expert Weighs In On Deep Frying Dangers To Avoid On Turkey Day
While there's a lot to love about the food setup at Thanksgiving (mashed potatoes! stuffing! pumpkin pie!), the big feast wouldn't really be complete without the main course: the Thanksgiving turkey. While roasting a turkey may be the most popular way to prepare the traditional holiday bird, some Americans may turn to alternative methods that are more convenient (no more hours and hours in the oven) or more unique. The second most preferred way to cook Thanksgiving turkey? Deep frying it, according to a 2018 GE Appliances survey.
Katie Lee Biegel's Budget Friendly Tip For Your Thanksgiving Turkey - Exclusive
One week until the big day for foodies and culinary enthusiasts everywhere: Thanksgiving. Inflation is in the air this holiday, as AP News reports food prices will increase up to 10.5%. For reference, it's never risen over 2% annually. There are many factors that are driving costs upwards, including: the bird flu the war in Ukraine, transportation, and high labor prices, among other things. The bird flu has specifically affected Turkey Day as the disease continues to ravage the United Kingdom.
Lab-Grown Meat Has The FDA's Approval For The First Time
Although access to it has been limited throughout the years, lab-cultivated meat is not a new concept. In fact, it first appeared in 2013 when scientist Mark Post and his team created the first hamburger made out of 20,000 lab-grown muscle fibers (via The Guardian). This was all done in a lab and without physically harming a cow, instantly making this concept intriguing to many. However, the issue was that this new food production method was not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and people also feared the substances used during the complicated biochemical process to extract the cells (via the Burdock Group).
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0