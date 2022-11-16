Always on and always there for you and our community: Fill a plate when you make your year-end gift to NHPR

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

NHPR

Ballot counting will continue for two N.H. House seats narrowly held by Democrats

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. More ballots need to be counted before finalizing the recount result of Manchester Ward 6, a seat that flipped from Republican to Democratic control Monday, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Thursday.
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session

Election recounts for State House races have been taking place in Concord this week and will continue into next week. Recounts take place every election season, but this year, with the closely divided state House of Representatives, outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
CONCORD, NH
NHPR

Why did voting drop in some of Connecticut’s big cities?

Around 58% of registered voters in Connecticut took part in last week’s election, according to preliminary numbers. That’s about average for the midterms, but in some cities, there was a big drop in voter participation. In Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven, the number of ballots cast was more than 10% below historical midterm election averages, according to an analysis by Connecticut Public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist

A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
FALMOUTH, MA

