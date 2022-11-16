Always on and always there for you and our community: Fill a plate when you make your year-end gift to NHPR

Around 58% of registered voters in Connecticut took part in last week’s election, according to preliminary numbers. That’s about average for the midterms, but in some cities, there was a big drop in voter participation. In Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven, the number of ballots cast was more than 10% below historical midterm election averages, according to an analysis by Connecticut Public.

