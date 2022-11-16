Always on and always there for you and our community: Fill a plate when you make your year-end gift to NHPR

Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
State to map broadband coverage as it looks to spend additional $40 million to connect homes
The University of New Hampshire’s GRANIT mapping team will receive about a million dollars in state funds to create a database showing the availability of high speed internet access across the state down to individual addresses. The initiative is part of a $122 million federally funded program aimed at bolstering broadband accessibility nationwide.
NHPR
With N.H.'s rental market red hot, state gives developers $50M to build ‘our way out of this crisis’
Real estate often involves imagination. For example, right now, a six-and-a-half-acre lot sitting across from the Sam’s Club on Sheep Davis Road in Concord doesn’t look like much. “It’s simply a raw piece of land that is heavily wooded,” Thomas Furtado, the CEO of CATCH Neighborhood Housing, a...
NHPR
Connecticut ‘hero pay’ applicants could get a quarter of every dollar promised, unless lawmakers act
Connecticut needs four times the amount of money it budgeted for a recently passed law that would give a financial bonus to anyone working on the front lines of health and safety during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon says lawmakers only set aside roughly $30 million...
NHPR
Ballot counting will continue for two N.H. House seats narrowly held by Democrats
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. More ballots need to be counted before finalizing the recount result of Manchester Ward 6, a seat that flipped from Republican to Democratic control Monday, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Thursday.
NHPR
What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session
Election recounts for State House races have been taking place in Concord this week and will continue into next week. Recounts take place every election season, but this year, with the closely divided state House of Representatives, outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
NHPR
As Eversource, UI propose big rate hike, CT regulators and lawmakers say they can't do much about it
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities requested a massive rate increase Thursday. The proposal could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month and would take effect Jan. 1. The eye-popping requests from Eversource and UI come as the state...
NHPR
Why did voting drop in some of Connecticut’s big cities?
Around 58% of registered voters in Connecticut took part in last week’s election, according to preliminary numbers. That’s about average for the midterms, but in some cities, there was a big drop in voter participation. In Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven, the number of ballots cast was more than 10% below historical midterm election averages, according to an analysis by Connecticut Public.
NHPR
The week in CT news: Big hikes to electric bills, Google settlement on tracking, UConn bowl eligible
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
NHPR
N.H. judge denies early parole for man fighting 30-year-old murder conviction
A New Hampshire man who is fighting his conviction for a 1988 murder will not get an early parole hearing after more than 30 years behind bars, a superior court judge ruled Wednesday. Jason E. Carroll, now 52, was found guilty in 1992 of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit...
NHPR
Voter confidence panel divided over how to handle unfounded claims about N.H.'s elections
A final report from New Hampshire’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence is stalled over a debate over how to frame the public testimony gathered over months of hearings — which included some unfounded claims about voting. The committee’s latest meeting on Wednesday was supposed to be a final...
NHPR
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist
A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
Comments / 0