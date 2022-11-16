Read full article on original website
PBL girls basketball wins 52-37 over Fisher in Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic fifth-place game
FISHER – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team won 52-37 over Fisher in the fifth-place game of the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Friday. The Panthers outscored Fisher 21-9 in the third quarter and 19-7 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 21-12 halftime deficit. Trixie Johnson...
GCMS girls basketball loses to Unity in tournament title game
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-25 to Tolono Unity in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game on Friday. “Unity’s a very good team,” GCMS head coach Ross Harden said. “It’s a great experience for us. We’re moving forward here.”
GCMS Middle School boys basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 43-23 over Clifton Nash on Thursday. Tucker Mueller and Graydon Leonard each had 11 points for the Falcons (5-0, 3-0 Twin County Conference) while Reed Tompkins had nine points. The GCMS seventh-grade team won 24-9 over Nash on...
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses to St. Matthew
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 40-14 to Champaign St. Matthew on Thursday. Gavin Kief had five points for PBL while Mason Loschen had three points and Scott Childers, Leroy Salazar and Ben Strebeck each had two points. Chad Wilkins had six rebounds while Gryffin Bruns...
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 54-20 over BHRA
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 54-20 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Wednesday. Addison Lucht had 17 points for the Timberwolves (2-0) while Brooklyn Stadeli also scored in double figures with 11 points. Mikayla Knake scored six points while Regan King had five points, Tricia Karas and Josie Neukomm each had four points, Gwen Chatterton had three points and Julia Edelman had two points.
PBL High School principal candidates to be interviewed by board
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board plans to meet in closed session during a special meeting called for Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. In an email Friday, Superintendent Cliff McClure said the board will be “conducting interviews for high school principal” during the meeting, which...
Bennett ‘very glad to be home’ after accident earlier in week
GIBSON CITY — State Rep. Tom Bennett said he was back home in Gibson City recovering Thursday after being released Wednesday night from Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where the Republican lawmaker had been since Sunday evening after crashing his car near Gibson City. In a text message to...
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Thank you
Sunday night I was involved in a car accident on my way home from an event in Iroquois County. I spent some time in the hospital before coming home earlier this week. I am happy to be able to report to you that I am on the mend and am looking forward to getting back to work and seeing everyone again soon.
Sentencing of Roberts man postponed to Dec. 2
URBANA — Sentencing has been delayed for a Roberts man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted kidnapping, admitting that he struck a woman with his vehicle in Gibson City in December 2020 in an attempt to incapacitate her so that he could take her away and sexually assault her.
