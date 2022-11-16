Alabama’s weather stays colder than average through the weekend, but it looks milder and potentially wetter by Thanksgiving. Check the video forecast for the latest. Many spots were down into the 20's to begin Thursday morning, With clear skies and calm winds, widespread frost formed on many surfaces. We have lots of sunshine in the forecast for the afternoon, but temperatures will still struggle to warm. Look for highs to only make it into the mid to upper 40's, with low 40's for north Alabama. This is WELL below average for November!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO