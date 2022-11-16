Read full article on original website
Infant’s Death Led To The Arrest And Manslaughter Prosecution Of A Woman
The Coos County District Attorney reported on Thursday that a woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of an infant that she had been hired to care for but who died as a result of abusive head trauma. On November 14, the Coos County 911 Center received...
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FIREARM INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged firearm incidents on Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said at 11:00 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South in Green stating that 77-year old Don Hartline of Roseburg, had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for services. The caller told dispatchers that Hartline had left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATION
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a restraining order violation on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Northwest Goetz Street. A 29-year old was contacted at the residence, after being restrained from the property earlier. He was charged with a restraining order violation with bail set at $5,000. The man was released later in the day.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A Roseburg woman was jailed for alleged fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said officers conducted follow up on what was originally a mail theft case on August 22nd involving a check that had been written to a victim for $254. The victim found new information that the check had been cashed and that Ladonna Munion had signed the check.
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:30 a.m. a victim called 911-dispatch and said a 39-year old transient had just choked her and left on foot. This allegedly took place in the 600 block of East First Avenue in Riddle.
CITY EXCUSION VOTE VIOLATOR JAILED
A city exclusion zone violator was jailed by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street, which is within the city exclusion zone. The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
Roseburg man arrested for pointing a gun at another
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after pointing a gun at a site manager of a local business during a disagreement, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11 a.m. from a local business on the...
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A driver was cited for reckless driving following a road rage incident Thursday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 7:30 p.m. a pickup driver and a semitruck driver got into a road rage situation in the area of Interstate Five and Weaver Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver of the pickup allegedly tried to cut off the semi and clipped the front end of that vehicle.
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven
The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
Robbery suspect arrested in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested for the robbery of the Sound Lodge last week. Police say Gregory Scott Jetmore, 41, returned to the Sound Lodge after a losing gambling spree. Jetmore held a bartender at knifepoint and demanded cash and...
MAN JAILED FOR METH, CHARGES RELATED TO PREVIOUS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed on a methamphetamine charge and for charges from a previous incident, by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 9:15 p.m. officers contacted 29-year old Jordan Lovins in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers knew there was probable cause to arrest him for a reckless driving incident in April. Lovins allegedly had approximately ten grams of meth in his possession when he was detained.
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
DUII arrest after vehicle crash and fire on Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday night a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into an asphalt machine and burst into flames. On November 16, Eugene Police officers were called at 9:36 p.m., to respond to a single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and East 6th Avenue. Officials say the vehicle involved was on fire.
Douglas County Sheriff speaks out about Measure 114
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- With the recent passage of gun control Measure 114, Sheriff John W. Hanlin of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the community that simultaneously expressed a strong dislike for the bill and a commitment to enforcing it. Measure 114 is a bill that...
