ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Cold for the weekend and some milder, rainy weather next week

20°F - Pinson, Ohatchee. Friday night’s high school football playoff games look cold and dry: temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s at kickoff, dropping to near 35°F with a light wind by the fourth quarter. Saturday’s forecast:. Another cold morning in the upper 20s/lower...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

How cold did it get last night?

It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for frost and freezing temperatures, tracking a system that could bring clouds and a few showers to south Alabama this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky has cleared, and temperatures have fallen into the freezing range to the north. Plan for frost and freezing temperatures to start the day on Thursday, with highs only in the 40s. We will have a sunny sky, with a chilly north-northwest wind. The freezing temperatures will return Thursday night, with lows in the 20s area wide.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Winter Weather Awareness Week: Wind chills and their dangers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November 14-18 is Winter Weather Awareness Week this year in Alabama as winter gets closer and closer. Winter weather may not occur here as much as it does to our north, but it does happen every year. Winter weather ranges from wintry precipitation like snow, sleet...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Most commonly seen birds in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Alabama from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama

You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades. TuscumbiaTuesday, Nov. 296 p.m. CourtlandThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. RussellvilleThursday, Dec. 16 p.m. Muscle ShoalsThursday, Dec. 17 p.m. RogersvilleFriday, Dec. 27 p.m. LeightonSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. St. FlorianSaturday, Dec. 36 p.m. ElginSunday, Dec. 4TBA.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy