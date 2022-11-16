ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

5 intriguing Oklahoma Grammy nominations — and one big Sooner State snub

By Brandy McDonnell, Oklahoman
 3 days ago

The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and across the 91 genre-spanning categories, the list includes familiar favorites (Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift), surprise comebacks ( ABBA and Bonnie Raitt ) and notable snubs (Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye "Ye" West and Morgan Wallen ).

The 2023 Grammys will air Feb. 5 on CBS. Here are five intriguing nominees with Oklahoma ties, plus one notable Sooner State favorite who was snubbed:

1. Reba McEntire is nominated for the same hit almost 30 years later

For her 2021 triple album "Revived Remixed Revisited," Oklahoma native Reba McEntire, who hails from Chockie, teamed with fellow Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton to re-record one of her classic hits.

The icons created a show-stopping cover — and accompanying music video — of "Does He Love You," a 1993 hit for Reba and Linda Davis that won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration.

Now, their superstar do-over of Reba's 1990s chart-topper is nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

"Never thought I’d get a #GRAMMYs nomination for the same song a second time! Thank you Billy Stritch and Sandy Knox for a great song, and thank you @DollyParton for making a dream come true by singing with me on this new 'Does He Love You,'" Reba posted on Twitter .

2. Zach Bryan earns his first Grammy nomination

Rising country music superstar Zach Bryan, who counts Oologah as his hometown, has received little attention from country radio and was shut out at the recent Country Music Association Awards .

But the prolific singer-songwriter, who has literally released more than 40 original songs this year, earned his first Grammy nod for Best Country Solo Performance for his vivid ballad "Something in the Orange."

3. Luke Dick and Miranda Lambert are still a golden team

In the past several years, Oklahoma singer-songwriter Luke Dick , who was born in Oklahoma City and grew up in the tiny farming community of Cogar, has become a favorite writing partner of former Tishomingo resident Miranda Lambert. Last year, he was nominated for his first golden gramophone with Lambert and Natalie Hemby for Best Country Song as the co-writers of Lambert's uplifting smash "Bluebird."

This time, Dick and Lambert are nominated alongside Jon Randall and Mikey Reaves for Best Country Album as the producers of Lambert's acclaimed new album "Palomino."

4. Pentatonix continues its holiday reign

The holidays just wouldn't be the same without a new batch of tuneful carols by Pentatonix, the a cappella quintet featuring former University of Oklahoma student Kirstin Maldonado .

The popular vocal group — which already has three Grammys to its name, including one for its Christmasy arrangement of "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy" — is competing for another golden gramophone for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their 2021 yuletide collection "Evergreen."

Pentatonix is currently traveling on its "A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour," which includes a Nov. 23 Oklahoma show at Tulsa's BOK Center .

5. Kitt Wakeley garners first Grammy nod for personal 'Adoption Story'

Oklahoma orchestral rock composer Kitt Wakeley's chart-topping achievements already rank high on the list of unlikeliest recent musical success stories in the Sooner State and beyond. Now, the Edmond songwriter, arranger and musician is a Grammy nominee for his deeply personal new project.

Once an aspiring teenage rocker, the Holdenville native gave up on his musical dreams, and for the next 15 years, he kept it all business. Wakeley ultimately became one of the founders and partners of Valir Health, a comprehensive healthcare organization with a special focus on rehabilitation. The organization operates a rehab hospital, outpatient clinics, a hospice program and more.

At the urging of his wife, Melissa, he rediscovered his passion for music almost a decade ago, eventually combining his love for movie scores, rock 'n' roll and electronic dance music into his signature sound. His first orchestral rock collection, 2018's “Midnight in Macedonia,” featured the internationally renowned Macedonian Choir and Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, and his follow-up, 2021's "Symphony of Sinners and Saints," recorded at London's famed Abbey Road Studios, had him collaborating with guitar legend Joe Satriani, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and more.

Wakeley returned to Abbey Road to record his new orchestral album, "An Adoption Story," which features Joe Satriani, the London Symphony Orchestra and Grammy Award-winning South African flautist Wouter Kellerman.

The September release chronicles through music his childhood experiences in the foster care system, particularly his separation from his half-sister, Tasha; his adoption into a loving family; his reunion with Tasha decades later; and the decision he made with his wife three years ago to adopt a trio of siblings to keep them from being separated.

For his "Adoption Story," Wakeley is nominated alongside Starr Parodi and Jeff Fair for Best Classical Compendium.

And the notable Oklahoma Grammy snub goes to ...

Recording Academy doesn't take a shine to Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones'

Since winning "American Idol" in 2005, Carrie Underwood has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards. The Checotah native has taken home eight of them, starting with her double victory in 2007 for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus, Take the Wheel" to her win this year for Best Roots Gospel Album for "My Savior."

She debuted "Ghost Story," the first single from her new album "Denim & Rhinestones," at the April ceremony, but the Recording Academy didn't take a shine to her new country collection. Underwood's name was conspicuously absent from the list of 2023 nominees.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 5 intriguing Oklahoma Grammy nominations — and one big Sooner State snub

