ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Training was crucial in saving kids, Burke County sheriff says

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies saved two children being held hostage this week. According to authorities, the deputies saved the two children who were being held hostage during a standoff. We talked to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about what training deputies go through to deal with high-stakes cases like this one.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An emotionally moved Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams recounted Thursday morning how deputies rescued two young kids from a wanted man who didn’t intend to be taken alive. During a five-hour overnight standoff, fugitive Kevin McCardell – who was eventually shot by deputies – used...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot after a nearly five-hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Baltimore, deputies discovered. MORE COVERAGE:. On Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., deputies met with...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Scammers prey on South Carolina SNAP recipients

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County leaders to look at expanding early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Facing requests from elected officials to expand early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, the Richmond County Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting Monday. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face off in the Dec. 6 runoff after the election a few...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Episode 6: Historic Churches

Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

These local high school students have made some achievements

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas Party Crashers

Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Future builders from region face off in CSRA competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy