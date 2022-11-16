Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Training was crucial in saving kids, Burke County sheriff says
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies saved two children being held hostage this week. According to authorities, the deputies saved the two children who were being held hostage during a standoff. We talked to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about what training deputies go through to deal with high-stakes cases like this one.
WRDW-TV
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
WRDW-TV
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An emotionally moved Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams recounted Thursday morning how deputies rescued two young kids from a wanted man who didn’t intend to be taken alive. During a five-hour overnight standoff, fugitive Kevin McCardell – who was eventually shot by deputies – used...
WRDW-TV
‘A very mean-spirited person’: What we know about standoff suspect
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about an attack turned hostage situation turned shoot-out in Burke County. Deputies say Kevin McCardell used his 2-year-old and 1-year-old as a shield as he fired at deputies, not intending to be taken alive. MORE COVERAGE:. This wasn’t his first run-in with...
WRDW-TV
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot after a nearly five-hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Baltimore, deputies discovered. MORE COVERAGE:. On Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., deputies met with...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
WRDW-TV
Scammers prey on South Carolina SNAP recipients
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
WRDW-TV
‘I’m going to laugh while I kill you’: A look at standoff suspect’s past
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A case file out of Maryland offers insight on the man involved in a five-hour standoff with deputies. Accused of beating his wife until she fled and then using his young kids as human shields during a shoot-out with deputies Wednesday night in Burke County, Kevin McCardell, 33, was wanted on arrest warrants out of Maryland.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County leaders to look at expanding early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Facing requests from elected officials to expand early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, the Richmond County Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting Monday. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face off in the Dec. 6 runoff after the election a few...
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Episode 6: Historic Churches
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
WRDW-TV
Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
These local high school students have made some achievements
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Christmas Party Crashers
Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
WRDW-TV
S.C. lawmakers suing schools over allegations of critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
WRDW-TV
Future builders from region face off in CSRA competition
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
WRDW-TV
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
Comments / 0