Staunton, VA

What's open on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of places in Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro

By Monique Calello, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
Don't want to cook this year? Working and can't prepare a meal? Think you might destroy the turkey dinner? Here's a list of local eateries that are open Thanksgiving Day so you don't have to worry about preparing food.

Staunton

  • Kathy's (open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) — 705 Greenville Ave.
  • Starbucks — 1209 Richmond Ave.
  • Clocktower Eat & Sweets — 27 W. Beverley St.
  • Baja Bean is open for snacks & cocktails in the evening — 9 W. Beverley St.

Augusta County

  • Hometown Grill (7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving buffet starting at 11:30 a.m.) — 30 Sangers Lane
  • Cracker Barrel — 152 Rowe Road
  • Waffle House — 1244 Richmond Ave.

Waynesboro

  • Cracker Barrel — 101 Apple Tree Lane
  • Waffle House — 901 Lew Dewitt Boulevard
  • Starbucks — 2007 Rosser Ave.
  • Golden Corral Buffet & Grill — 51 Apple Tree Lane
  • Popeyes — 1950 Rosser Ave.

Other options:

Massanutten Resort — 1822 Resort Dr. in Massanutten

  • Thanksgiving Day Buffet — noon to 9 p.m. — Now accepting reservations for parties of 8 or more. Call 1-540-383-0696 for reservations.
  • Thanksgiving Day Dining at Campfire Grill — noon to 10 p.m. — $37.50 plus tax and gratuity: Includes soup, salad, entree, sides and dessert. Beverages available at an additional cost. View menu here.
  • More information available at massresort.com/dine/dining-events/thanksgiving-day-dining.

Did we miss any? Let us know and we will add them. Email reporter Monique Calello at mcalello@newsleader.com.

