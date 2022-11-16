Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
WCIA
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
wmay.com
Warming Centers Available, But Few Overnight Options Offered
With very cold temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast for this weekend, the city of Springfield has put together a list of warming center locations to help people get out of the cold. But there are very few options for assistance in the evening and overnight hours. The list...
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
WAND TV
Lincoln Land ABATE prepares to feed hundreds free Thanksgiving dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Land ABATE is prepared to feed hundreds of people on Sunday. On Friday, volunteers came together at the Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception to prepare and cook 45 turkeys for its annual 217 Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Needy. "It takes most of the...
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
chambanamoms.com
Candlestick Lane: The Urbana Christmas Tradition Continues
The tradition of Candlestick Lane in Urbana will continue this December. Urbana’s Candlestick Lane will again bring Christmas cheer to fans all over the area. It is set to illuminate for the first night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual tradition has stayed strong for the last 59 years...
WCIA
Faith in our community: Restoration Urban Ministries
Restoration Urban Ministries is providing a loving and safe Christian environment for homeless or nearly homeless individuals and families. Ervin Williams, Founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, shares what they’re doing to restore faith in our community.
Volunteers, social service group prepares food baskets for families this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. – The Northeast Community Fund and volunteers from ADM are making sure people struggling with food insecurity have food for Thanksgiving. “I feel like everyone should be able to know where their next meals are coming from,” Jaylyn Harris, a customer support supervisor at ADM, said. “I think we all want to make […]
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
