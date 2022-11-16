ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury reveals what he told Dillian Whyte moments before brutally knocking out Brit rival at Wembley

By Chisanga Malata
TYSON FURY has revealed the brief conversation he had with Dillian Whyte moments before knocking him out.

The Gypsy King locked horns with his former sparring partner in front of a record crowd at Wembley in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIY2o_0jD4tFFk00
Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte finally locked horns with one another at Wembley in April Credit: GETTY

Fury registered the second defence of his WBC heavyweight title with a scintillating sixth-round KO, which came courtesy of a vicious uppercut.

But he exchanged a few words with the Brixton Body Snatcher minutes before putting his lights out.

He recalled the in-ring chat in his new book, Gloves Off, saying: "Timing was everything in a war like this.

"Although my opponent was obviously vulnerable, there was no point in me playing up to the crowd, or toying with him like a mouse.

"My priority was to get the job done, with no messing around, but I had to strike at the right time.

"In the fifth I hit him with a left hook to the body, slipping inside and breaking him with the shot.

"He was hurting. I could tell because his arms dropped immediately.

"'I’ve just hurt The Bodysnatcher with a left hook to the body.' I said, 'Are you hurting, Bodysnatcher?’

"Whyte grimaced through his gumshield. ‘I am,’ he mumbled."

Fury, 33, was flummoxed by Whyte's admission, saying: "I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. He’d admitted it. ‘Right then, you’re going to get some more now.'

"I took my time and picked the strikes, snapping Whyte’s head back again, waiting for his weaker side to open up for the perfect bomb.

"He was swinging it wildly and missing by miles. I laughed at him. ‘You think that’s ever going to hit me? You must be joking.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bdMr_0jD4tFFk00
Victory over Dillian Whyte saw Tyson Fury retain his WBC heavyweight title Credit: REUTERS

"The other glove then pulverised him with a sledgehammer right, an uppercut.

"The hit was so powerful that one of Whyte’s teeth was smacked clean out – anyone watching on the telly would have seen a little white spot spiralling up into the air in slow motion – and it was all too much for him."

Fury flirted with the prospect of retirement after his brutal demolition of Whyte - hanging and unchanging his gloves several times over the last few months.

But The Gypsy King will be back in action a fortnight on Saturday in a Tottenham trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.

