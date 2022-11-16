ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Thanksgiving dinner to cost about 20% more this year, survey shows

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Food inflation has hit record highs in the last 12 months, impacting the cost of food at grocery stores.

That means you can expect the Thanksgiving feast to cost more this year.

In its 37th annual survey released Wednesday, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) revealed that a traditional Thanksgiving meal serving 10 people will cost about 20% more this year.

Here's why

The AFBF pointed to supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine having an impact on commodity prices as reasons for the increase. But a good part of the AFBF market basket increase this year is explainable by general price inflation, said Roger Cryan, AFBF’s chief economist in a news conference, and it represents about one-third of the increase in the overall market basket.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” Cryan said in a news release. “General inflation has been running 7% to 9% in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12% increase over the past year.”

Cryan also noted that farmers are “seeing this pain as well” with the “doubling of fuel prices and tripling of fertilizer prices.”

More: Eligible Michigan families to receive at least $95 more in food assistance

More: Double-digit inflation hits US grocery stores

What costs more

The annual survey reflects a market basket of 12 items from the traditional turkey to the cost of rolls and stuffing.

“It’s an informal survey but it is an indication of what a lot of folks are paying or finding in their stores,” Cryan said. “It’s traditionally been in line with other studies and other statistics from the government.”

On average, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost $64.05, or a $10.74 increase from last year’s average of $53.31. In 2021, AFBF’s Thanksgiving market basket was up 14% from the previous year.

Even with the increase, this market basket works out to about $6.50 per person for a Thanksgiving feast.

The AFBF uses volunteer shoppers to check prices at grocery store chains. The shoppers, 224 volunteers, surveyed prices Oct. 18-31 — before most stores started Thanksgiving sales.

This year, the cost of a 16-pound turkey is $28.96, or $1.81 per pound, and up 21% from last year.

“The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights.” Cryan said the supply of whole turkeys available to consumers should be adequate this year, although there may be temporary, regional shortages in some states where avian influenza was detected earlier this year.

Bargains to be had

According to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data from Nov. 10-Nov. 16, the average per-pound feature price for whole frozen turkeys was 95 cents for tom turkeys and 97 cents for hen turkeys. The average price for a fresh turkey was $1.56 per pound during the same time.

But as the Thanksgiving holiday gets closer, store discounts get bigger, Cryan said.

A glance at local grocery chains and independent grocery stores' recent sales flyers showed frozen store brand and name brand turkeys ranging from 49 cents to 99 cents per pound. Some of the lower pricing requires a minimum purchase. A 5-pound bag of russet potatoes at one local chain store was 99 cents and another store had bulk sweet potatoes for 19 cents per pound for loyalty card holders and a digital coupon.

In an expanded holiday menu, the Farm Bureau price survey also included ham, russet potatoes and frozen green beans. When adding in these foods to a classic Thanksgiving menu, the cost increased by $17.25 to $81.30, or up 18% from the 2021 price, the AFBF said.

Here are the individual surveyed item prices

  • 16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)
  • 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)
  • 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)
  • Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)
  • 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)
  • 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)
  • Miscellaneous ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)
  • 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)
  • 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)
  • 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)
  • 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)
  • 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Thanksgiving dinner to cost about 20% more this year, survey shows

The Detroit Free Press

