ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

New Hartland hotel proposal now calls for three stories, not four

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwoxS_0jD4tAq700

A hotel and mixed-used space is back on the table in the village of Hartland.

The proposal for the lot located at 221 Cottonwood Ave. sparked outrage from community members who adamantly spoke against the project at the Oct. 17 plan commission meeting. There, concerns were brought up about the height of the then-proposed four-story project as well as inadequate parking. It was denied by the plan commission via a 3-2 vote.

After some revisions were made by James Kupfer, a real estate investor with Kupfer Investments LLC, Chris Miller, owner of Miller Marriott Construction, and their team, they presented the new concept to the village board Nov. 14.

The biggest change to the plan is the elimination of apartments on the third and fourth floors. Instead, the new plans eliminate the fourth floor entirely, which neighbors and plan commission members had spoken against.

A boutique hotel would have rooms on the second and third floors.

The hotel would include 48 rooms. Two would be 800-square-foot executive suites, four would be accessible rooms, and 42 units would be regular rooms with around 450 square feet each.

"Not only did we cut the fourth floor, we cut the gables off of there," Kupfer told the village board. "This leaves our roofline about 22- to 23-feet high. That is lower than every house going up the street. Every house going up the street is a two-story with gables that are in the 25-foot range. We wanted to pull the building down so it wasn’t any taller than any of the neighbors’ houses.”

On the ground floor would be a 5,000-square-foot events space, space for a hotel lobby and a 3,000-square-foot commercial space that Kupfer hopes will be filled by a restaurant. An outdoor events space is also proposed.

Noise from an events space was also a concern raised by neighbors and plan commission members at the Oct. 17 meeting. Kupfer said that would not be an issue.

"As far as noise, all events are over by 11 p.m.," he said. "There is no music, there are no speakers and nothing in the outside space. Anytime there will be music playing, it will only be on the inside space with the doors closed."

Parking was also a concern. Fifty-eight spots were initially proposed for an underground parking lot. Now, that number is 32 underground and 16 on the edge of the property along Park Avenue which would be open to the public.

The underground spots would be for hotel guests and not events, Kupfer said. Event guests would park on the street or in the municipal lot.

Although the village board was only voting whether to move it to the plan commission again, Trustee Ann Wallschlager raised similar concerns to the ones she had during the plan commission meeting last month when she voted to deny the project. In particular, Wallschlager said that the plans lacked the necessary parking the building needed to provide.

"I love the idea of this, I really do, but this is not the property for that," Wallschlager said. "The footprint of this, I feel, is still not right for that lot and again, that’s without going into the details that I’ve spent four days going through. You have to come up with a way to find more parking."

With no other comments, the village board voted to send the concept to the plan commission for consideration. Wallschlager was the lone nay vote. The concept is expected to be presented at the Nov. 21 plan commission meeting.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rockwell mixed-use project moves forward on split vote

OCONOMOWOC — While there are still several lingering pieces of the puzzle to assemble, developer Rockwell Partners’ proposed five-story mixed-use project in Oconomowoc’s downtown corridor continues to progress. The Common Council on Tuesday voted, 5-3, in favor of a certified survey map, combining four parcels into one,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 agencies respond to barn fire in Ozaukee County

November 19, 2022 -Town of Portt Washington, WI – Fire crews from 13 agencies battled frigid temperatures at a barn fire Friday night in neighboring Ozaukee County. This eveing (11/18) the Port Washington Fire/Rescue requested MABAS BOX 4-12 to the SECOND ALARM level for a structure fire at 3741 River Lane in the Town of Port Washington.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Foxtown Station looking to open early summer 2023

MEQUON - The roughly 16,000-square-foot building along a railroad track in Mequon that will include a restaurant, beer garden and arcade plans to open early summer 2023. Foxtown Station, which was first approved in 2020, will be located just west of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail at 6209 W. Mequon Road and is a part of the Foxtown Development, a mixed-use neighborhood in Mequon’s Town Center that launched in 2019 with the opening of Foxtown Brewing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says

MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing

Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Shake Shack opening in Brookfield on Thursday

BROOKFIELD — Casual burger and shake chain Shake Shack is opening its third Wisconsin location on Thursday in Brookfield with giveaways, special menu items and a fundraiser. The Brookfield location at the former Perkins site, 585 N. Barker Road, will be the first drive-thru location in Wisconsin and one of only nine worldwide, according to Katie Scott, manager of brand communications with Shake Shack.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy