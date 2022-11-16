Heavy snowfall predicted for Lansing area beginning Thursday

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in November and significantly more snow is predicted starting Thursday and heading into the weekend.

Heavy lake effect snowfall is expected Thursday morning into Saturday evening for southwest and south central lower Michigan.

Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties are expected to get 4-6 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between Interstate-94 and I-96, west of Lansing. Over a foot of snow is possible in some areas by late in the day Saturday, the National Weather Service said. An area from St. Joseph in southwest Michigan north to Grand Rapids is forecast to get 8 to 12 inches of snow, and areas along Lake Michigan from Ludington north could also see 8-12 inches.

NWS Grand Rapids Meteorologist Cort Scholten said some areas of Michigan got a little taste of snow Tuesday, and some parts of Michigan were seeing snowfall Wednesday morning, but it would "kick into full gear" starting Thursday and last through the weekend.

“So for the Lansing area, I think your snow is going to be some snow flurries today and tonight but nothing really significant," he said Wednesday morning. "The heaviest lake effect snow is going to start to reach Lansing during the day on Thursday and it'll continue on and off through the weekend.”

In Lansing's detailed forecast, the NWS predicted new snow accumulation of 2 inches both Thursday and Thursday night. There’s a 70% chance for precipitation Friday with new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible and a 40% chance of snow showers Saturday. The Lansing area could get an accumulative 4 to 6 inches of snow by 7 a.m. Friday, the NWS reported.

Scholten said with the lake effect snow there could be pretty rapid variations between no snow, suddenly becoming heavy snow, and then back to no snow again. This could cause a really broad range of snow totals with some places experiencing heavier snow for longer than others and variability from one city to the next in the Lansing area.

The estimated high temperatures Saturday are in the mid-20s, about as cold as recorded for Nov. 19, so the snow will stay until at least Monday. But the long-term forecast does have some chance that temperatures will warm up again around Thanksgiving, so there could be rain starting either late Thanksgiving or the next day, Scholten said.

The NWS predicted there would be areas of slick travel Wednesday with temperatures below freezing, with bridges and overpasses most susceptible to icing. It also reported the weather would likely impact travel Thursday into Friday, with hazardous travel on area roads, periods of very low visibility and slick and snow-covered roads.

Scholten said travel will be dicey with snow showers spreading on and off across much of the state.

He said the weather is ripe for slick roads, as roads can go from good traction to almost no traction very quickly and people should remember to take it slow on the roads even when it's not snowing, because that could change in a hurry.

"So this is a situation when it is very smart to be more careful than you think you should be when you're out on the roads,” Scholten said.

