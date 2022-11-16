Tennessee baseball announces full 2023 schedule, including Arizona tournament

Tennessee baseball announced its full 2023 schedule Wednesday, including a season-opening tournament in Arizona.

The Vols are slated to play 38 home games and at least 24 games against teams that reached the 2022 postseason, including a marquee nonconference series against Gonzaga at Lindsey Nelson Stadium from March 3-5.

Tennessee opens Tony Vitello's sixth season in the MLB4 Tournament from Feb. 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a an event that also features Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego. The tournament schedule has yet to be announced.

The home opener is against Alabama A&M on Feb. 21, the first of two midweek games against the Bulldogs before the first home weekend series against Dayton, Feb. 24-26. UT also hosts Morehead State for a weekend series.

Tennessee also is scheduled to play Charleston Southern (Feb. 28 and March 1), Boston College (March 7), Lipscomb (March 14), Western Carolina (March 21), UNC Asheville (March 28), Eastern Kentucky (April 11), Tennessee Tech (April 18), Bellarmine (April 25), Wofford (May 2), Austin Peay (May 9) and Belmont (May 16) in its midweek games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT's SEC schedule was announced in October. The Vols won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament title for the first time since 1995 last season. UT went 57-9, setting a program record for wins.

Tennessee plays at Arkansas and LSU as part of its challenging SEC road slate.

Tennessee opens the conference season at Missouri from March 17-19. UT alternates home and away weekends for the first six weeks. It hosts Texas A&M on March 24-26, plays at LSU from March 31-April 2, hosts Florida from April 7-9, is at Arkansas from April 14-16 before back-to-back series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols host Vanderbilt on April 21-23 and Mississippi State on April 28-30. They play at Georgia from May 5-7, host Kentucky from May 12-14, and close at South Carolina from May 18-20. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 in Hoover, Alabama.

Dates are subject to change for television scheduling.

The SEC recalled the original 2023 baseball schedule due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the slate that are not scheduled to take place until 2024.

