ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee baseball announces full 2023 schedule, including Arizona tournament

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xqih_0jD4t89u00

Tennessee baseball announced its full 2023 schedule Wednesday, including a season-opening tournament in Arizona.

The Vols are slated to play 38 home games and at least 24 games against teams that reached the 2022 postseason, including a marquee nonconference series against Gonzaga at Lindsey Nelson Stadium from March 3-5.

Tennessee opens Tony Vitello's sixth season in the MLB4 Tournament from Feb. 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a an event that also features Arizona, Fresno State, Michigan and San Diego. The tournament schedule has yet to be announced.

The home opener is against Alabama A&M on Feb. 21, the first of two midweek games against the Bulldogs before the first home weekend series against Dayton, Feb. 24-26. UT also hosts Morehead State for a weekend series.

STAFF:Tony Vitello explains how Tennessee baseball kept Frank Anderson after Texas courtship

BUILDING IT:Tony Vitello details next wave of upgrades to Tennessee baseball's Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee also is scheduled to play Charleston Southern (Feb. 28 and March 1), Boston College (March 7), Lipscomb (March 14), Western Carolina (March 21), UNC Asheville (March 28), Eastern Kentucky (April 11), Tennessee Tech (April 18), Bellarmine (April 25), Wofford (May 2), Austin Peay (May 9) and Belmont (May 16) in its midweek games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT's SEC schedule was announced in October. The Vols won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament title for the first time since 1995 last season. UT went 57-9, setting a program record for wins.

Tennessee plays at Arkansas and LSU as part of its challenging SEC road slate.

Tennessee opens the conference season at Missouri from March 17-19. UT alternates home and away weekends for the first six weeks. It hosts Texas A&M on March 24-26, plays at LSU from March 31-April 2, hosts Florida from April 7-9, is at Arkansas from April 14-16 before back-to-back series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols host Vanderbilt on April 21-23 and Mississippi State on April 28-30. They play at Georgia from May 5-7, host Kentucky from May 12-14, and close at South Carolina from May 18-20. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 23-28 in Hoover, Alabama.

Dates are subject to change for television scheduling.

The SEC recalled the original 2023 baseball schedule due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the slate that are not scheduled to take place until 2024.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The teams that Tennessee Vols fans need to be rooting for this weekend

The Tennessee Vols will enter their game this weekend against South Carolina as the No. 5 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee is the highest-ranked one-loss team. And at least one of the teams ranked ahead of them — either Michigan or Ohio State because they play each other — will have a loss before the end of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

How Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee basketball responded to an embarrassing loss against Colorado

When Zakai Zeigler got home from Nashville on Sunday after Tennessee’s shocking loss to Colorado, he called Rick Barnes. The sophomore guard asked what he could do to get better – just a few hours after Barnes told him that he would be coming off the bench moving forward. Barnes described Zeigler’s performance in the loss as “out of control,” as he shot 4-for-12 from the field and turned the ball over twice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Blount County’s Downtown Boom

Downtown revitalization has deep roots in Maryville and Alcoa. New downtown developments are coming fast and furious in Maryville and Alcoa. Of course, renovating old buildings is a big part of it all, but what’s happening goes far beyond a “facelift.” Business-minded residents and property owners are putting their heads together to breathe new life into old structures and creating strategies for these two city centers to benefit residents, current and future.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy