What Hubert Davis said after UNC basketball’s win over Gardner-Webb

The North Carolina Tar Heels pulled away from Gardner-Webb in the second half after a sluggish start.

Now 3-0 on the season, UNC are living up to their number one ranking in the Associated Press Poll Top 25. However, even with the unblemished record and lopsided final scores to match, there was a significant issue at the start of the three games.

The team has done well with second-half adjustments, but with the competition faced, a more fierce opponent could cause significant problems for UNC if the sluggish starts trends were to continue.

Following Tuesday’s win, head coach Hubert Davis met the media in Dean Dome to discuss the game. He talked about his team’s performance, Gardner-Webb, and what is to come, among other things.

Let’s read what Davis had to say after the win.

h

h

Is closing out games an issue?

"I don't think closing out is an issue from, from that, um, particular area. I don't think it's a red flag at all, and I don't think there's a red flag in terms of our team. I think there's some yellow flags. I think there are some yellow flags in terms of our toughness. I think there are yellow flags in terms of our sustained effort. I think there's some yellow flags in terms of our commitment to defense. I think there are some yellow flags in terms of our commitment to the scouting report and doing the things that you've been asked to do. I think there are some yellow flags in terms of getting to the offensive glass. And I think there are some yellow flags in terms of sharing the basketball in terms of good to great. And so I don't think there's any red flags, but there's a number of areas where there's some yellow flags that need to be changed and, and will be changed."

Are you surprised by those yellow flags..

I am. I really am. That's the shocking thing. I am, I really felt like at the beginning of the year that there would be a hunger and thirst, and I really felt that, and, was excited about it because I felt like it was coming from different directions, different viewpoints. So from the guys that played major minutes last year and decided to come back, there's a hunger and thirst, for the guys that have an opportunity that didn't play last year, but have an opportunity this year. Hunger and thirst, the freshmen that have joined here and hunger and a thirst to be a part of it. And then, transfers, which is only one Pete, being a part of something that he's never experienced before.

On Pete Nance performance

I thought he was in a really good rhythm on the end in the first half. That's something that I see every day at practice. So for that from an offensive standpoint, in the first half for that to be on display was terrific. But he had 16 at halftime, and he only had 18. One of the things when it was a long, long, long time ago when I played I had 16 in the first half, my teammates are gonna screen and get me a ball and continue to do that. To have 16 in the first half, and I don't know how many shots he took in the second half. As a team, we've gotta do better than that.

On how to inspire joy back to the court so they can get the hunger and thirst back moving..

I saw an Instagram post this morning. It was the of the UNC JV team. And after one of their games, they were all jumping around in the locker room. So one of the things that I shared with them was that it brought back my memories of being the head coach for the JV team. So nine years as an assistant with Coach Williams, seven of the years I was the JV coach. And I told the team that that was really the birth of me having a passion to be a head coach. And the reason being is being around the JV team, there was no noise. Nobody on the JV team was thinking about entering the draft <laugh>. Nobody on the JV team was thinking about their NIL deals. I didn't have one meeting, one call, one text, one tweet from a parent talking about role, shots minutes. All the JV guys, the only thing that was on their mind was they couldn't believe that they were a part of this program. That they could put on that uniform, and every day that they could practice and play at the place where the varsity was. It was just pure. I told the team, what's the difference between the JV and you guys? The only difference is, is naturally you've been gifted more than them, but other than that, what is the change?

The importance of RJ Davis

RJ is the heart of this team. The end. I mean, he goes well, we go well. He's exactly the perfect example of a Carolina basketball player that does it at a high level, not only on the court. In the community and in the classroom. For him it was the second double-double that he's had. The first one was in the national championship game. He outrebounded everybody. It wasn't about technique, it's because he wanted to get the ball. He wanted to take the charge. So if we can get 18 guys that want to do that on a consistent basis, we might have something here.

1

1