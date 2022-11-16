ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Bobcats sneak past Ball State with win-or-go-home situation looming next week

By By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

After a hectic night of Mid-American Conference football on Tuesday, Ohio’s path to the MAC Championship game just became pretty simple.

Win and you’re in.

Following their 32-18 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ohio might’ve had a few minutes in the locker room to check out the ending of the ever-important Bowling Green-Toledo contest.

For one small moment after Toledo scored to take a 35-34 lead with just under a minute left, the Bobcats almost certainly were taping up the locker room and bringing out the champagne bottles. Just a few minutes later, Ohio was quickly shuffling out of the locker room and heading home to prepare for the biggest game this program has had in years.

First though, they had to handle their business against Ball State.

The Bobcats’ defense initially struggled to corral the Cardinals star running back Carson Steele. On Ball State’s opening scoring drive the sophomore rushed for 59 yards before the Cardinals settled for a field goal.

The Bobcats would run into a bit of luck later when Steele was knocked out of the game with an injury in the second quarter.

As they’ve done all season, the Bobcats fired back quickly. A 15-play, 85-yard drive culminated with Sieh Bangura punching in a nine-yard score for his ninth touchdown of the season. The redshirt freshman might’ve had his most prolific night of the season on Tuesday, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Ball State was driving once again after the touchdown until Tariq Drake forced Steele to fumble, giving the ‘Cats possession once again. Ohio took advantage when Kurtis Rourke was able to find Sam Wiglusz for his only passing touchdown on the night.

Rourke, later in the quarter, went down with an apparent knee injury and was forced to leave the game. Head Coach Tim Albin said in his press conference after that the star quarterback was able to put weight onto his knee. An update to his status will be given in the coming days.

A Nathaniel Vakos field goal toward the latter half of the quarter sent Ohio into the break with a 17-3 lead.

While Ohio failed to score on the opening possession of the second half, things did turn in the Bobcats’ favor. A 34-yard punt from Jack Wilson pinned the Cardinals down on their own one-yard line. On the very next play, they corralled Ball State in the end zone and forced a safety, pushing it to a 19-3 lead at the time.

That’s when the Cardinals started to storm back. They completed a 4-play, 39-yard touchdown drive later in the quarter to make it a one score game.

Ohio answered back immediately with a touchdown drive of their own to create more separation. Highlighted by a 41-yard run from Bangura, the Maryland native scored one play later for his second score of the night.

They had to rely heavily on the run after the loss of Rourke. CJ Harris entered for him at quarterback and did about as well as you could ask for someone who has barely seen the field this year. The quarterback went 5-8 passing for 34 yards in his limited action.

The Bobcats allowed one more touchdown on the next drive to make it a one-score game once again but stood up after that. Ohio forced the Cardinals to turn it over, whether it be on downs or an interception, on the final three possessions of the game.

The Bobcats tacked on two more field goals from Vakos late in the fourth to help put this one out of reach.

With that win, all the work Ohio has done this year will come down to one final game. The ‘Cats will see Bowling Green come into Athens next Tuesday with a trip to Detroit on the line.

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

