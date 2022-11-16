Turner takes leadership role seriously

Even without having the traditional C that designates team captain emblazoned on his sweater, it’s evident that Sam Turner is a key leader on a stacked OU Bobcats hockey squad.

Whether he’s playing the game — or even just practicing it — Turner displays not only exceptional and multi-talented hockey skills, but also exhibits leadership attributes that have made him a popular figure among both his teammates and OU hockey fans alike.

And those traits have earned the senior defenseman the opportunity to be named captain of this year’s team.

And to eventually wear that C.

More on that later.

But for now, the Bobcats’ star D-man needs to do nothing more than to continue playing his multi-dimensional game and inspiring those around him as he helps lead a nationally ranked squad to one victory after another.

Ironically, or maybe not so coincidentally, when the 23-year-old Columbus native is asked about what being a leader means to him, his answer is the exact observation that could be made by not only a casual observer, but also by an experienced reporter who has covered the National Hockey League in past years and has spent several recent practice sessions observing both Turner and the team.

For Turner leadership means “Leading by example and bringing energy to the practice everyday. I take it upon myself to energize the team and get the team going,” the captain told The Messenger.

Whether it’s at practice or on game day, Turner tries to live by his words.

“Leading is very important to me,” he said. “I really think it starts at the top and goes all the way down. If something goes down or goes wrong, I hold myself accountable. I’m really honored to have that responsibility on my shoulders.”

For Turner and this year’s incarnation of the Frozen ‘Cats, luckily not much has gone wrong.

As the captain of the 11-3 squad, the 6-1 200 lb. finance and business analytics major could take credit for the team’s success, but he doesn’t, as he is as humble as he is talented.

“Every guy in the room is a leader in his own way,” Turner said.

That would include Head Coach Lionel Mauron, who Turner said is an extremely vital cog to this team.

“All credit goes to Lio, he’s done a great job. COVID wreaked havoc on everything and he is extremely instrumental in keeping us on track.”

And Mauron echoes similar sentiments when asked to speak to the impact Turner has had in both the locker room and on the ice.

“Sam is a quiet force; he is very critical of his own game and always looks to improve. He expects the same of his teammates. He has a way to keep the guys relaxed and confident, but at the same time he is very focused on our goals. He has brought a lot to our program off the ice, too, he understands very well what it means to be a student athlete in Athens, and he has done a fantastic job breaking it down to our underclassmen.

“He is a straight A student, who will go on to be a very successful person because his values are some of the strongest I have seen in a player so far in my career,” Mauron said.

Some high praise from the coach, who is just as complimentary when asked about how Turner plays the game.

“He is very confident with the puck, he is a breakout machine, he can shut down teams’ top lines and he runs our power play. He is an all-around player, who I think deserves more recognition around the league. In my eyes, he was the ACHA MVP last season.

“This year, his role has evolved into a more defensive player, but he is one of our key players, we rely on him in all situations,” Mauron said, adding, “When I came in, Sam was only a sophomore, but you could already see the leadership abilities.

Mauron also spoke to how Turner’s skills have evolved in his time with the Bobcats.

“He has always been a solid defenseman, but his offensive game has improved with time. He needs to be coached, he likes to know everything about his opponent, and I think as he got more experienced in this league, his game really took off. He is a natural leader, he represents OHIO perfectly, we are working very hard to reach team success this year, because Sam and his classmates deserve to leave this place on a high note. They have all contributed to change this program and turn it around, with Sam as the leader of the group,” Mauron said.

The success both Turner and the team has had this season can be traced to many reasons: Coaching, depth of team and the closeness of the squad, just to name a few.

Those reasons don’t go unnoticed by Turner.

Varied skills, common goals.

Hockey’s a sport where its players have been known to possess exceptional grit and ability to soldier through gruesome injuries — from breaking a jaw to fracturing a leg — and still be able to finish a game.

Those abilities, which are commonplace for those who play the sport, separate hockey players from most other athletes.

That, and a fraternity that only those who play or follow the game fully understand.

With that in mind, Turner speaks to the unique brotherhood he has formed with his teammates in his four years at OU and discusses why it has been such an important ingredient in the 2022-23 squad’s success to date.

“The camaraderie of this team is key,” Turner said. “We’re together almost 24 hours a day. These guys are my brothers. It’s going to be a big change for me once I’m gone.”

That endgame is coming soon for Turner, who graduates from OU this spring and has already accepted a job with Nationwide on the company’s investment team in Columbus.

And while his final days as an Ice ‘Cat are numbered, it’s still a few months before he hangs up his skates and begins to embark on the next chapter of his life.

Still, Turner reflects on how difficult it will be to transition from the rink to the boardroom, as hockey has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

“I started skating at age two on my grandmother’s lake and started playing organized hockey at the age of seven,” he said.

His path to becoming a Bobcat began when he played hockey for the Columbus Blue Jackets AAA team, his high school squad and later the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs of the United States Premier Hockey League.

Since coming to OU, Turner has often been leading — not only in his captain’s role — but in the statistics that contribute to the winning ways of the squad.

Last season, he led the team in both assists and points and to date this year, he is tied for second in assists and sits alone in third place in the points total.

Playing in Athens was probably always in the cards for the golf and ping pong enthusiast as he said “Both my parents went here and I visited the campus when I was a sophomore in high school. I kind of made it my goal to play here after that visit.”

And just what has Turner, who quickly answers Columbus Blue Jackets when asked who his favorite NHL team is, gained from his college experience besides a ton of playing time and that captain’s title?

“I’ve gotten so much better as both a player and a person. There’s so much tradition here, you realize that things are bigger than just you.”

Unlike some players who opt to try their skill at different positions before settling on choosing just one roster spot to excel at, Turner said for him it’s always been about playing defense.

“My play style is that I’m an offensive defenseman,” Turner said, offering that an NHL comparison to the type of play he aspires to would be Cale Makar, winner of both the Norris and Conn Smythe trophies last season as a member of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

“Cale Makar, that’s who everyone wants to be like,” Turner said, adding that before Makar inspired him, star San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson was a huge role model to him.

“I just liked the way he played the game,” Turner said.

Not bad names to align yourself with, right?

As the months pass by until Turner’s last game as a Bobcat, he puts into perspective what everyone on this team is hoping to achieve.

“At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to win a national championship,” he said, observing that the addition of several freshmen to this year’s team has made the possibility of achieving that dream all the more palpable.

“We have a couple of young studs putting up a lot of points. That balance (between the under-and upperclassmen) is really making us a good team right now.”

Like the seasoned OU veteran that he is Turner’s responses to questions off of the rink indicate an equal understanding of not only the game, but show a maturity that should serve him well in his future endeavors.

With OU having just traded their old sweaters at the start of this season for new, hipper ones that — with the ferocious-looking Rufus the Bobcat planted right dab in the middle of them — might evoke fear in the minds of their opponents, the team hasn’t gotten around to stitching the C on Turner’s practice or game-day jerseys yet.

That, he said, is coming soon and he looks forward to proudly wearing that leadership letter on his chest.

Until then — and really even after the letter is placed on the sweater — no C is needed, as Turner’s actions on and off the ice speak way louder than any alphabetical designation could ever represent.