Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 11-16-217,2022 Cold

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

C-O-L-D that’s the theme for the immediate future. Some spots might see the teens this weekend for lows. It will be next week before we get warmer temps . So, bundle up, cover pipes, and grab the hot chocolate. And bring those pets inside or find a warm place for them.

Some may see a few flurries tonight, but, no accumulations.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
