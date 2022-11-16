Read full article on original website
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
Biden administration exaggerates infrastructure law's Nebraska impact
(The Center Square) - On the one-year anniversary of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, the White House issued a press release touting its impact in Nebraska . “To date, $1.2 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Nebraska with over 110 specific projects identified for funding,” the release reads.
Did Russian gangs steal more from US taxpayers than we gave Ukrainians to defend themselves?
The scale of pandemic benefit fraud is massive. But worst of all, it may have benefited our adversaries. Senior House Republicans promised more aggressive oversight of pandemic benefit fraud if they won a majority in the midterm elections. There is plenty to do, evidenced by recent media reports that $600 billion may have been ripped off. And even that could prove to be an underestimate.
'Investigate the investigators': Biden-allied group vows to push back on House GOP oversight
A left-wing group allied with President Joe Biden has vowed to push back on Republican investigations into the Biden administration following the Republican takeover of the House as the GOP plans investigations into Hunter Biden and more. The Congressional Integrity Project, which originally operated in 2020 but has gone silent...
Who is special counsel Jack Smith, the war crimes prosecutor picked to investigate Trump?
Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, to be special counsel and investigate former President Donald Trump. Garland announced during a Friday press conference at Main Justice that Smith, a decadeslong DOJ veteran prosecutor, had been appointed. Smith is currently chief prosecutor at The Hague, where he has investigated war crimes in Kosovo.
Breaking: The Chinese spyware app is Chinese spyware
In what may result in some shock for some people, it turns out the dancing app made by a Chinese company that loves the Chinese Communist Party may in fact be Chinese spyware. The latest figure to raise the alarm about TikTok's data collection is FBI Director Christopher Wray, who told Congress that China may utilize the app to “control data collection on millions of users, or control the recommendation algorithm which could be used for influence operations if they so choose, or to control software on millions of devices.”
Biden plans to sign first bipartisan marijuana bill into law
President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation that will expand medical marijuana research that passed the Senate this week in a sign of bipartisanship. This is the first stand-alone cannabis bill to be approved with unanimous consent by both the Senate and the House, which passed the bill in July. It seeks to make it easier for scientists to conduct medical marijuana tests and provide protection for doctors who discuss with patients both the benefits and drawbacks of using marijuana. It will now head to Biden, and a White House official told the Washington Examiner that the president will sign the legislation.
Wray says FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police station in NYC
FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed the bureau is investigating the Chinese government’s efforts to set up police stations in the United States, saying he was “very concerned” about Beijing’s “outrageous” transnational repression schemes. Investigations in the U.S. and in Europe, Canada, and elsewhere were...
GOP lawmakers decry Garland appointing special counsel for Trump investigations
Republican lawmakers denounced the Biden administration's decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the Department of Justice's investigations of former President Donald Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment on Friday afternoon. The special counsel will decide whether Trump should face charges as the DOJ investigates the former...
Republicans must rush to control spending
With their new majority in the House of Representatives, Republicans should quickly move to reduce federal spending and block any more tax increases by President Joe Biden . The need for action is clear. Annual federal spending has increased from $4.1 trillion in fiscal 2018 to $6.3 trillion in fiscal...
Departing members of Congress may be gearing up to become lobbyists: Report
Multiple departing members of Congress appear poised to line up cushy lobbying gigs on K Street, according to a new report. There is a long history of former lawmakers joining top lobbying firms and nonprofit organizations to cash in on their public service. Three current lawmakers may be gearing up to join powerful lobby shops when they leave office, two Democratic lobbyists told Politico on Thursday.
Mayorkas testifies 'entire hemisphere' is in 'crisis' but not US border
President Joe Biden’s top homeland security official refused to describe the U.S.-Mexico border as being in “crisis” during a Senate hearing, instead offering that the “entire hemisphere is suffering a migration crisis.”. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas forced the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection...
End the COVID national emergency now
The Constitution is the guarantor of our liberties. So it should come as no surprise that those who crave power to rule over their fellow man always seek to suspend the Constitution by declaring and perpetuating national emergencies. This is the trick that always seems to work: declare an emergency...
