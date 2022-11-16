ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!. There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night. In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday-themed craft fair, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more. The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Skies held another round of reservations for holiday bar. They sold out in 90 seconds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe it’s the nostalgia. Or the view of the promo video. Or the menu. Perhaps all of them. Regardless, the remaining availabilities for people wanting to spend a December evening at the newly-decorated Skies Restaurant holiday bar sold out — in 90 seconds. The window opened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, and before 11:18:31, the openings were claimed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽

That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty

K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Columbia Missourian

Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off

Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Home buying tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking to buy a home now or soon, there’s no need to despair despite some tough market conditions. Bill Hurrelbrink explains in his edition of “Your House House Your Home.”. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Christmas store for KC’s homeless in need of donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City shelter wants a thousand local families in need to wake up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning, but they need your help to get the job done. “We have seen moms and dads struggling to keep up with food demands...
KANSAS CITY, MO

