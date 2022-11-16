Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Holiday lighting ceremonies underway across KC metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ‘Tis the season for tree-lighting ceremonies!. There were at least five city tree-lighting festivals across the metro Friday night. In Overland Park, the festivities included a holiday-themed craft fair, sleigh rides, pony rides, photos with Santa and more. The 2022 Mayor’s Holiday Festival Fund...
KCTV 5
Skies held another round of reservations for holiday bar. They sold out in 90 seconds.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe it’s the nostalgia. Or the view of the promo video. Or the menu. Perhaps all of them. Regardless, the remaining availabilities for people wanting to spend a December evening at the newly-decorated Skies Restaurant holiday bar sold out — in 90 seconds. The window opened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, and before 11:18:31, the openings were claimed.
kcur.org
From one cramped kitchen, a Lenexa bakery churns out 40,000 rum cakes every holiday season
The ovens are heating up inside Jude’s Rum Cakes, a narrow storefront in Old Town Lenexa. Owner Craig Adcock is vacuum-sealing finished cakes so they can be shipped out to customers. “It's kind of a shotgun, long and narrow, kitchen space but it seems to work for us,” Adcock...
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
KMBC.com
Next round of reservations to the historic Skies restaurant to open Thursday
The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years, and more reservations will be available Thursday morning. The first round of reservations was snatched up in less than 15 minutes last week. The iconic Kansas City location still boasts one of...
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽
That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
KCTV 5
Inside Christmas in the Sky & Christmas in the Park
Grace sits down with Jackson County Parks + Rec for an inside look at what they have planned to celebrate 25 years of Christmas in the Sky and 35 years of Christmas in the Park. Sponsored by Jackson County Parks + Rec.
kcur.org
Overland Park pet hotel treats canine clients like royalty
K9 Resorts is a franchise founded by two brothers in New Jersey. There are 24 locations across the U.S. A new hotel just off U.S. 69 and 135th St. in Overland Park has a check-in desk covered in white, Italian marble. Light shines from crystal chandeliers. Floors and counters are hospital-grade clean.
Columbia Missourian
Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off
Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
Businesses in downtown KCMO react to the possibility of a downtown ballpark
The Downtown Council and business owners say the impact of a downtown ballpark could be a major catalyst for the area.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Home buying tips
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking to buy a home now or soon, there’s no need to despair despite some tough market conditions. Bill Hurrelbrink explains in his edition of “Your House House Your Home.”. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
KCTV 5
Christmas store for KC’s homeless in need of donations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City shelter wants a thousand local families in need to wake up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning, but they need your help to get the job done. “We have seen moms and dads struggling to keep up with food demands...
Downtown KC businesses react to Royals' moving plans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the change in site of the Kansas City Royals' baseball stadium is still sending shockwaves throughout the city. With the possibility of a "Ballpark District" addition surrounding the stadium with food, entertainment, etc., the biggest question is where this will all be going.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
