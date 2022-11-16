Read full article on original website
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Barron Trump Towers Above Crowd in Low-Height Soles for Donald’s Re-Election Announcement at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was suited up for his father Donald Trump’s presidential announcement. The event happened yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., as the former president announced his bid for re-election in 2024. During the occasion, the 16-year-old sat by his mother Melania Trump in the front row of the event,...
Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments
"Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Naomi Biden, 28, says 'I do' on the South Lawn of the White House as Joe and Jill join family and friends for granddaughter's 'private' wedding - as cops swarm area and close off public parks
Naomi Biden was married at the White House on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony surrounded by her family and friends. The event was closed to the press despite being held on government property. It was the first wedding held at the White House in nearly two decades and the 19th known one to take place there.
‘Window-shopping’ GOP elites weigh Trump — and the alternatives — at high-profile Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump is set to address the influential Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, days after becoming the first declared GOP candidate of the 2024 presidential campaign. But the chandeliered ballroom at the opulent Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas will teem with his rivals — including potential chief...
Biden granddaughter gets married, offering youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House is for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden’s oldest granddaughter, married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday. One day following the nuptials, Biden will mark...
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
Former Trump Org. CFO toes line of allegiances while testifying under plea deal condition
Former CFO Allen Weisselberg appeared visibly pulled in his Friday testimony between allegiance to his employer and needing to cooperate with prosecutors to satisfy his plea agreement in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization. The defense attorneys challenged him to that effect several times Friday morning, and attorney Susan...
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to ‘shut me up’
Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, according to tweets from himself and his staff, in what he described as a move designed to “shut me up.”. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter...
