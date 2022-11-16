Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Judge offered blunt take on Daniel Jones after Giants' firing
Joe Judge was fired as head coach of the New York Giants after the 2021 season and compiling a 10-23 record during his tenure. He left with class and dignity, refusing to bash anyone on his way out the door. That is still the case. Judge is now back in...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Richard Sherman touts ‘elite’ NY Jets CB: And not the one you think
Richard Sherman labels underrated New York Jets cornerback as “elite”. Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who currently works as a pre-game and post-game analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, has never been shy about voicing his honest opinions. That has not changed since Sherman traded in his helmet for a microphone.
NY Jets vs. New England Patriots closing line: Moving in Jets’ favor
New York Jets at New England Patriots spread, odds. New York Jets: +3.5 (-115) New England Patriots: -3.5 (-105) The Jets close Week 11 as 3.5-point road underdogs to the 5-4 New England Patriots. The line opened at +4.5 earlier in the week and has been bet down in the Jets’ favor to 3.5 points less than 24 hours before kickoff.
NY Jets’ D.J. Reed is arguably NFL’s best CB in a vital category
D.J. Reed is a perfect fit for the New York Jets’ defense. As Richard Sherman said, 26-year-old cornerback D.J. Reed is having an elite season for the New York Jets. Reed is allowing the 9th-lowest passer rating out of 89 qualified cornerbacks this season (58.6). Reed has been particularly...
Week 11 NFL best bets: Home favorites look appealing
NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 11: Bet on the home underdogs. Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season brings us plenty of exciting matchups, from divisional games with playoff implications to classic rivalry games. As we get deeper and deeper into the NFL season, we begin to see...
NY Jets must change special teams approach vs. Patriots
Do not overlook the third aspect of football in the second Jets-Patriots meeting. In Week 8, when the New York Jets lost 22-17 to the New England Patriots, their special teams DVOA ranking dropped from third to 10th in the NFL. That drop may have been the single biggest swing...
Brandon Marshall, Julian Edelman agree to wild Jets-Patriots bet
Former New York Jets and New England Patriots receivers will have a lot riding on Week 11’s game. The New York Jets-New England Patriots rivalry still burns hot in the hearts of former players. On the CBS show “Inside The NFL”, former wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Julian Edelman...
Ranking all NFL CB trios: Do Eagles or NY Jets rank No. 1?
Where do New York Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II rank as a trio?. The New York Jets have a phenomenal cornerback trio in Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II. Is it the NFL’s best?. I set out to answer that question. Using...
One of two beloved NY Jets streaks will end on Sunday
New York Jets fans are bracing for one of two superstitious streaks to end. With the New York Jets enjoying their best start through nine games in 12 years, Jets fans are clinging to every superstition they can find in an effort to keep the good times rolling. Two superstitious...
Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup
Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the
Best NY Jets prop bets vs. Patriots: Garrett Wilson’s hot streak continues
Best prop bets for New York Jets-New England Patriots. The New York Jets will try to snap a 13-game losing streak to the New England Patriots when they head to Foxborough on Sunday for a massive divisional test. With both teams coming off a bye week, they each should be well-rested and prepared to make this one a classic battle between two heated rivals.
Irving could return Sunday, Nets list him as questionable
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on their injury report Saturday. He has missed the last eight games. The team suspended the point guard for a minimum of five games without pay on Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when he was questioned about his since-deleted post on his Twitter page. Irving told SNY on Saturday: “I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”
What Zach Wilson must do to exact revenge on Patriots | Podcast
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson must follow the right blueprint to take down New England Patriots. The New England Patriots have been Zach Wilson‘s nemesis since the New York Jets drafted him in 2021. Wilson has thrown 7 of his 16 career interceptions against Bill Belichick’s squad. He has a 2-to-7 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions against New England compared to an 11-to-9 ratio in all other games.
Boston Red Sox pursuing multiple starting pitchers in MLB free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a number of areas they’d like to address in free agency after finishing fourth in
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0