Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Best NY Jets prop bets vs. Patriots: Garrett Wilson’s hot streak continues

Best prop bets for New York Jets-New England Patriots. The New York Jets will try to snap a 13-game losing streak to the New England Patriots when they head to Foxborough on Sunday for a massive divisional test. With both teams coming off a bye week, they each should be well-rested and prepared to make this one a classic battle between two heated rivals.
The Associated Press

Irving could return Sunday, Nets list him as questionable

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material. The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on their injury report Saturday. He has missed the last eight games. The team suspended the point guard for a minimum of five games without pay on Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when he was questioned about his since-deleted post on his Twitter page. Irving told SNY on Saturday: “I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”
What Zach Wilson must do to exact revenge on Patriots | Podcast

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson must follow the right blueprint to take down New England Patriots. The New England Patriots have been Zach Wilson‘s nemesis since the New York Jets drafted him in 2021. Wilson has thrown 7 of his 16 career interceptions against Bill Belichick’s squad. He has a 2-to-7 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions against New England compared to an 11-to-9 ratio in all other games.
