ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vols Basketball Player Named to Wooden Award Preseason Watch List

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

From UTSports.com

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named to the 50-player Wooden Award Preseason Watch List, as announced on ESPN Tuesday.

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 players who are the early frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball—the Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Prior to this season, Vescovi had also been named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List as well as preseason first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches and media.

A 2022 All-SEC first team and SEC All-Tournament team selection, Vescovi is Tennessee’s leading returning scorer after averaging 13.3 points per game a year ago.

Through the Vols’ first two games this season, Vescovi is averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

Last season, Vescovi became just the second Vol in program history (Chris Lofton) to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a season in 2021-22. He finished with 102 total made 3-pointers, made multiple threes in 30 of Tennessee’s 35 games and registered double figure scoring outputs in 28 of 35 games.

The post Vols Basketball Player Named to Wooden Award Preseason Watch List appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Page Patriots Escape The Knights in Nolensville

We are officially into below freezing playoff football. The cold was piercing, the fans were bundled up, and the PA announcer reminded everyone that we could purchase hot chocolate and hand warmers at the concession stand. No such luxury for The Knights of Nolensville and Patriots of Page, but they weren’t going to need them […] The post Page Patriots Escape The Knights in Nolensville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Fall to the Titans

Final:  Titans- 27 Packers- 17 The Titans (7-3) took down the Packers (4-7) on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. Ryan Tannehill looked healthy after coming back from his ankle injury. He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry threw a touchdown of his own and rushed for another. Dontrell Hilliard caught one […] The post Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Fall to the Titans appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning

After a big Titans win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Todd Downing the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested for driving under the influence according to a news story by WSMV WSMV went on to say Downing was pulled over in Williamson County just after 4 a.m. on Friday for […] The post Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Friday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 14 to November 18, 2022. Cheatham County Source Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 9, 2022 These are the health scores for grocery stores in Cheatham County with their most recent inspection score as of November 9, 2022, according to the Tennessee […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 14,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Page Heads to Nolensville for Williamson County War in Round Three of The Playoffs

Our game of the week this week takes us to Nolensville for a matchup between two teams that are all too familiar with one another as the Page Patriots take on the Nolensville Knights in this Williamson County war. Page Patriots MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 36 Head Coach: Charles Rathbone (87-42 in 12th season at Page) […] The post Page Heads to Nolensville for Williamson County War in Round Three of The Playoffs appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee

Tampa, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed […] The post Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television […] The post Elle King, Jimmie Allen & Rachel Smith to Host Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. “Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior […] The post Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Didn’t Get Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s a Few Ways to Win Tickets

Taylor Swift is returning to Nissan Stadium next year on her Eras Tour. It was first announced as only one concert but now there will be three shows -May 5,6, and 7th at Nissan Stadium. For verified fans, buying Taylor Swift tickets was a frustrating process, if you actually got out of the queue to […] The post Didn’t Get Taylor Swift Tickets? Here’s a Few Ways to Win Tickets appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN  (RestaurantNews.com)  Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church     November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES November 17 – 23, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Paul Pence

Charles Paul Pence “Chuck”, age 68 of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home – 7:33 pm, Monday November 14, 2022 after a brave battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Mr. Pence was born on Thursday, December 10th, 1953 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Charles Pence and Geneva Toney Pence. A loving […] The post OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Paul Pence appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute

Nashville Symphony is excited to bring the spirit of the 1960s to the Schermerhorn stage with a one-night-only performance from premier Beatles tribute band 1964. The group will perform on Friday, July 14, 2023, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/1964. Relive your favorite Beatles hits, including “I Want to Hold […] The post Next Summer, the Nashville Symphony will Relive the Magic of the Fab Four with 1964: The Beatles Tribute appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure

The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close in November. In a social media post, Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb shared the news. Stating, “Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end.” They continued […] The post Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park

Pink announced a stadium tour kicking off in 2023 with a stop in Nashville. Titled the “Pink Summer Carnvial Tour”, the concert will be held at Geodis Park on September 22 with special guests Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar appearing on certain dates. Opening acts are Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Tickets go on presale for […] The post Pink Announces 2023 Tour With Stop at Nashville’s Geodis Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game. And moving south of Murfreesboro, there’s another Tennessee Cash winner of $26,696 from last night’s drawing. The $800,000 […] The post $800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning film and designed by Campbell Baird Fresh off its Emmy Award win for the televised adaptation, Nashville’s Nutcracker will return to TPAC December 9–24, 2022. Deemed Music City’s favorite holiday tradition, this year’s production will feature the beloved, unique-to-Nashville story, plus live music by the Nashville Symphony and a brand-new […] The post Nashville’s Nutcracker Returns to TPAC this Holiday Season with Brand-New Snow Scene appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

With Home Prices Remaining Strong, Experts Say Now is the Time to Buy

Data for the month of October showed 2,824 home closings according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure indicates a 30 percent decrease from the 4,047 closings reported for the same period last year. “The recent rise in interest rates is playing a factor in declining sales, but there’s still plenty of options for buyers to get into the […] The post With Home Prices Remaining Strong, Experts Say Now is the Time to Buy appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Judy Carol Rickenbaker (Krantz)

Judy Carol Rickenbaker (Krantz), passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at TriStar Centennial in Nashville surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 15, 1947, to the late Luther and Nellie (Carney) Krantz. She was a member of the New Life Community Church and a retired cook for BJs Family […] The post OBITUARY: Judy Carol Rickenbaker (Krantz) appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy