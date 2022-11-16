Read full article on original website
Related
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
CNN — Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in one specific category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch. In tough times, parents typically skimp on themselves and focus on meeting the needs of their growing children. But Gap and Old Navy said Thursday they're now seeing less spending on babies' and kids' items.
US home sales fell in October for ninth straight month
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth consecutive month to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market. Existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from...
Slack Friday: Retailers offer great bargains and 60% off deals — but fear that shoppers may be tightening their belts this Christmas
As the cost-of-living crisis bites and consumers brace for the Chancellor’s tax raids, Black Friday offers shoppers a welcome chance to save some hard-earned cash. For those wanting bargains, 60 per cent off deals are already being offered by stores desperate not to hold on to stock after Christmas. Some sales began weeks ago.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
74K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0