(Above) On Nov. 14, the Danville Noon Rotary toured T.H. Snyder, the world-class woodworking company that has been based in Danville since 1921. Shown here on the right is Brett Irle, whose family has owned the business since 2009. While much of the company’s high-end residential and commercial work is sold in Chicago, T.H. Snyder craftsmanship will also be on display in Danville’s Golden Nugget Casino, which Mr. Irle says “is going to look magnificent.” On the left is Rotarian Dr. Ronald Serfoss, who thanked Mr. Irle for the tour by giving him a much-coveted Rotary coffee mug.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO