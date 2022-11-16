Read full article on original website
WTHI
The process of finding a new superintendent for Vigo County Schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a new superintendent in the Wabash Valley's largest school district is underway, but the process can be lengthy and complicated. The hope is to find a strong leader for the thousands of students enrolled in Vigo County schools. This comes after Dr....
WTHI
New job announced for Vigo County School's superintendent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new job has been announced for Vigo County's outgoing school superintendent. According to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Dr. Robert Haworth will be the new president and CEO of the United Way of Allen County Indiana. We first told you on Monday that...
WTHI
Vigo County Public Library hosts "Pre-Miracle"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, people from across the Wabash valley came out to support people in need. Miracle on 7th Street hosted a food drive at the Vigo County Public Library. The organization collected donations for people battling food insecurity. This was the first year for the...
WTHI
Local schools and businesses join forces at Business and Bagels
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County community and schools got together to celebrate at this event. The Vigo County Education Foundation hosted its "Business and Bagels" event on Friday morning. There, the community got to eat breakfast and celebrate award winners. Several school-wide programs throughout Vigo County were...
New federal rule creates challenges in filling Urbana public works positions
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Urbana Public Works is looking to fill open positions across its department. All of the positions end up helping drive snow plows in the winter months. But, a new federal requirement is making the hiring process challenging. Vince Gustafson, deputy director for operations with Urbana Public Works, said they used to […]
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
WTHI
Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction. Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months. County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August. The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday...
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Rotary Takes Tour of T. H. Snyder
(Above) On Nov. 14, the Danville Noon Rotary toured T.H. Snyder, the world-class woodworking company that has been based in Danville since 1921. Shown here on the right is Brett Irle, whose family has owned the business since 2009. While much of the company’s high-end residential and commercial work is sold in Chicago, T.H. Snyder craftsmanship will also be on display in Danville’s Golden Nugget Casino, which Mr. Irle says “is going to look magnificent.” On the left is Rotarian Dr. Ronald Serfoss, who thanked Mr. Irle for the tour by giving him a much-coveted Rotary coffee mug.
Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
Linton falls to Mater Dei in semi-state
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners fall to Evansville Mater Dei 51 to 28. The Miners fall just short of punching a ticket to the state finals next weekend. Mater Dei got out to a big lead in the first half, leading 24 to 0 at one point in the 2nd quarter. However, Linton […]
Warming centers available in Rantoul this weekend
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits this weekend, the Village of Rantoul is opening a pair of warming centers for those who need them. The Forum Fitness Center, located at 200 West Flessner Avenue, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for warming. After 9 p.m., […]
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
newschannel20.com
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
Urbana considers bonuses to help recruit officers
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges. Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their […]
New program looks to improve health, activity at VCSC schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Wednesday means something special for kindergarteners at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. Students work alongside two health navigators– one who focuses on physical activity, and the other nutrition– as part of “Wellness Wednesday,” a program under the coordinated health program at the Vigo County School Corporation, which is done in conjunction with […]
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
